Rohit Sharma calls 2023 ODI World Cup final loss the toughest phase of his career

Rohit Sharma said India's heartbreaking 2023 World Cup final defeat fuelled the desperation and hunger behind their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

IMAGE: India won their first 10 matches at the 2023 ODI World Cup before Australia beat Rohit Sharma's side in the Ahmedabad final. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Sharma described India’s 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat to Australia as the toughest phase of his 19-year career.

The former captain said losing at home after 10 consecutive wins made the Ahmedabad heartbreak particularly painful.

Rohit believes the defeat created the desperation and hunger that helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India ended its 11-year ICC trophy drought on June 29, 2024, prompting Rohit’s reflection: "For every November 19, there is a June 29."

Former India captain Rohit Sharma believes the heartbreak of losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia on home soil instilled a new sense of desperation and hunger in the team, paving the way for its T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

India had stormed into the 2023 final after winning all 10 previous matches, but Australia outplayed the hosts in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Travis Head’s counter-attacking century and Pat Cummins’ astute captaincy helped Australia lift the trophy, leaving Indian players and fans devastated.

The Toughest Phase of Rohit's Career

Rohit, speaking on his programme 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', described the defeat as the toughest period of his 19-year international career.

"That was the toughest phase of my career. From 2007 until now, I have never experienced a period like this," he said.

Recalling a difficult phase during India’s 2012 tour of Sri Lanka, Rohit said that disappointment had been personal, but the 2023 defeat was different because winning the World Cup had been the dream of an entire nation.

The Pain of Losing at Home

Rohit said the defeat was particularly difficult because India had been playing dominant cricket throughout the tournament and had looked unlikely to lose.

"It felt really bad because we were playing so well that it never seemed like we would lose. But that is sport. ust when you think everything is going well, something happens that pushes you down. That is what sport teaches you," he said.

India’s 10-match winning streak ended in the final, making the defeat even harder to accept for a team that had appeared virtually unstoppable.

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Failure Created a New Hunger

Looking back, Rohit believes the loss became a crucial learning experience and helped India approach the 2024 T20 World Cup with greater determination.

“Maybe that desperation and hunger would not have been there in the 2024 T20 World Cup if we had not suffered that defeat. I think failure teaches you more than success,” he said.

Rohit recalled sensing a different energy among the players when India arrived in the West Indies and the United States for the tournament. The team, he said, was driven by an unusual level of urgency and determination.

June 29 Answered November 19

India eventually ended its 11-year wait for an ICC trophy by defeating South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados on June 29.

The victory gave Rohit and his teammates redemption after the disappointment in Ahmedabad.

Reflecting on the journey from defeat to triumph, Rohit summed it up with a memorable line: "For every November 19, there is a June 29."

The defeat had been a painful setback, but Rohit believes it helped provide the motivation India needed to return to the top.