Rohit Sharma's ODI Future: Big World Cup Dilemma For Old Friend Pragyan Ojha

Old friends Rohit Sharma and Pragyan Ojha find themselves in a tricky situation that India needs to resolve before next year's ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's poor return of 30 runs from four ODI innings in testing New Zealand conditions has put old friend and chief selector Pragyan Ojha in a bit of a bind. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Pragyan Ojha, as the new Chairman of Selectors, must objectively assess Rohit Sharma's form and suitability for the upcoming ODI World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma's recent poor performance in New Zealand, scoring only 30 runs in four ODI innings, has raised concerns about his ability to perform in challenging conditions.

An earlier attempt by former selector Ajit Agarkar to discuss Rohit's retirement was met with displeasure, leading to Agarkar's acrimonious departure.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed worry over regular top-order collapses, implicitly highlighting the need for consistent batting performances.

A frank discussion between Ojha and Rohit is crucial to clarify the selection committee's plans and Rohit's future role ahead of the World Cup.

It's a friendship that was built during junior cricket and strengthened over camps at the erstwhile National Cricket Academy.

But Rohit Sharma and Pragyan Ojha find themselves in a tricky situation that India needs to resolve before next year's World Cup.

Rohit's dwindling returns with the bat and a defiant resolve to continue nonetheless are at the heart of it.

Ojha, as the new chairman of the Selectors, is the man who will have to figure out whether resolve alone would be enough to steer the Mumbaikar into the South Africa-bound squad for ODI cricket's biggest showpiece.

The former India captain's poor return of 30 runs from four ODI innings in testing New Zealand conditions has put Ojha in a bit of a bind.

He will now have to take an objective view as to how the stylish-but-struggling opener can perform in similar conditions one year from now.

The Agarkar Episode and Its Aftermath

It was Ojha, who, at the insistence of his predecessor Ajit Agarkar, met Rohit ahead of the ODI series against England earlier this year.

The purpose was to gauge whether Rohit would be game for retiring at Lord's.

Rohit didn't like the proposal and he let those "who run Indian cricket" know about his displeasure.

The result was an acrimonious departure for Agarkar, who till then, was being lauded for some of his shake-up calls.

Agarkar's departure has put Ojha in a fix as the buck now stops at the former India left-arm spinner's door.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, without taking names, has made it clear that regular top order collapses in the just-concluded series against the Black Caps have been worrisome. For the record, India made up for the batting frailties with exceptional bowling to win 3-1.

Challenges Ahead for Rohit

There are six ODIs in India before a break of six months after which the team will enter the business end of its preparation for the World Cup starting October 9 next year.

On flat home tracks against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, Rohit is expected to plunder runs.

But just as runs he scored against the West Indies became inconsequential when the conditions changed in New Zealand, Rohit will have a hard time convincing selectors, including Ojha, that a nearly three-month break before he plays the IPL, will not make him rusty once again.

The indications are not particularly bright for the big-hitter as Rohit didn't just look out of runs but out of sorts against bounce and seam movement.

Rohit might even play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But the fact remains that an India star marking his attendance at the National ODI Championship might seem good optics but scoring a hundred in that event hardly papers over the cracks.

Physical vs. Mental Game

For Rohit, bounce is fairly negotiable as a lone challenge and when it is only seam movement, the strategy focusses on biding time in Powerplay.

But in New Zealand, there was both seam and bounce. Rohit's mind still wants it but at times, the body and his reflexes aren't in sync.

Every player, especially someone who has contributed to Indian cricket for two decades, deserves a proper send off.

But what both Ojha and Rohit need right away is a frank tete-a-tete.

Not all difficult conversations end well and it's no secret that Agarkar removing the "HitMan" from ODI leadership despite winning the Champions Trophy caused a breakdown of the duo's personal friendship.

But after New Zealand, Ojha needs to know where does Rohit stand and Rohit needs to have clarity on the selection committee's plan going into the World Cup.

During the home ODI leg next year, the last match against Zimbabwe is slated at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Is there a twist waiting to unfold in Rohit's tale? It can't be ruled out after the New Zealand series.