Rohit's return to form augurs well for India's CT campaign: Azhar

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats during his 90-ball 119 in the 2nd ODI against England on Sunday Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin expressed happiness at skipper Rohit Sharma's roaring return to form during the second ODI against England.

Rohit snapped snapped his dry spell with an explosive ton against England at Cuttack which helped India secure the series.

Speaking to ANI, the former Indian captain said, "I am happy that he is back in form. I did not see the game, but heard he batted well. I congratulate him for scoring 100 runs. I also wish him all the best for the Champions Trophy. The way he played yesterday if he continues to play like this in the Champions Trophy as well. I do not doubt that India will be successful in the Champions Trophy."

Rohit's Test form took a huge nosedive during the 2024-25 Test season, scoring just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93, including 31 runs in six innings against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home.

However, in ODIs, he has been a force to be reckoned with since 2023. Always a white-ball giant, Rohit's ODI form went a notch as he mixed powerplay aggression with consistency, scoring 1,533 runs in 32 matches and 31 innings at an average of 52.86 at a massive strike rate of 119.76, with three centuries and 11 fifties. His best score is 131.

On how long Rohit should play, Azharuddin said it is a personal decision for a player.

"No one has a right to comment on retirement sometimes because it gets touchy. He has done well, he has got his form, hopefully, he will keep it up," he concluded.

He also wished Team India luck for the tournament and urged them to enjoy their game.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

India's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai.