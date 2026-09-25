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Rohit-Kohli Reunion: India Begin West Indies ODI Prep

By REDIFF CRICKET September 25, 2026 13:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back together in the India nets on Thursday, giving fans an early glimpse of the two veterans ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during India's training session in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Rohit and Kohli trained together for the first time since India's ODI tour of England in July.
  • Kohli attacked the bowlers and played several trademark strokes during his net session.
  • Rohit batted after a rain break and worked on his strokeplay. India face the West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on September 27.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in the India nets together on Thursday as the team began preparations for the ODI series against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gets some batting practice ahead of the West Indies ODIs. Photograph: BCCI/X

The duo, who last played together on India's ODI tour of England in July, returned to the nets at the Greenfield international stadium as the team began preparations for Sunday's series opener.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli chats with Ruturaj Gaikwad during India's training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kohli looked sharp during his stint in the nets, attacking the bowlers and producing a number of his trademark strokes.

Rohit batted in the second group after a brief rain interruption.

Both Rohit and Kohli had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram and joined Captain Shubman Gill and the rest of the ODI squad.

India will begin the ODI series against the West Indies at the Greenfield international stadium on September 27.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowls during India's net session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy during India's training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna bowls during India's net session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Auqib Nabi

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi during India's training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will look to regain his form in the ODIs. Photograph: BCCI/X

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul will have plenty of responsibility in the ODI series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel during the training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja during the training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Gurnoor Brar

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar with Coach Gautam Gambhir during the training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

More News Coverage

IndiaVirat KohliRohit SharmaODIWest Indies

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