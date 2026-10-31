Rohit, Kohli Hit Nets Ahead of NZ ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the nets ahead of the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, a crucial step in their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

SEE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at a nets session in Auckland on Friday, October 30, 2026. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Key Points Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are training for India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting November 4.

The series is crucial for both players to build momentum ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history with 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries.

Rohit is third on the all-time list with 12,120 runs and 35 hundreds, and has been in strong form this year.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the nets, sharpening their preparations for India's upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand as the two batting stalwarts turn their attention to next year's World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media, showing the duo getting into the groove ahead of the series, which begins on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland.

'They're back,' read the caption accompanying the video of the stalwarts at practice.

Building Momentum for World Cup

For Kohli and Rohit, the New Zealand assignment offers another opportunity to build momentum ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, with both continuing to play important roles in India's plans in the format.

Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has amassed 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries. Rohit is third on the all-time list with 12,120 runs and 35 hundreds.

Recent Form and Contributions

Kohli was in fine touch during India's recent ODI series against the West Indies, scoring 168 runs in three innings. His standout effort was an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls in the opening match, helping India chase down a target of 296.

Rohit, meanwhile, has continued to make a strong case for himself despite the questions surrounding his fitness and place in India's plans for the next World Cup.

The former India captain has enjoyed an impressive run in ODIs this year, scoring 604 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67.

His tally includes two centuries and two half-centuries, with a highest score of 138. He was also among India's leading performers against the West Indies, finishing with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75. His returns included a century and a half-century, with a best score of 101.