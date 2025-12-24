Rohit-inspired Mumbai decimate Sikkim in Vijay Hazare

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was brutal and beautiful in equal measure during his scintillating 94-ball 155 for Mumbai against Sikkim in a Vijaya Hazare Trophy Group C encounter, in Jaipur, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma made a mockery of an inexperienced Sikkim bowing attack with a 94-ball-155 on his return to List A cricket, as Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket victory in their opening Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Jaipur, on Wednesday.

A near capacity crowd of 20,000-odd fans celebrated the Christmas eve witnessing the 'Hit Man' carnage, which included 18 fours and nine sixes with Mumbai chasing down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs.

Truth be told, there was not much to write home about Sikkim's bowling unit with Palzor Tamang, Kranthi Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Ankur Malik looking overawed or clueless from the moment Rohit took guard.

It started with a trademark pull-shot over mid-wicket off Kranthi for a boundary, followed by a swivel pull shot off his hips.

The pacers lacked sting and twice, seamer Palzor's 125 kmph deliveries were swept fine behind the square for sixes.

Rohit played a few late cuts against the spinners using the pace of their deliveries. He was dropped twice but Rohit remained undeterred and always found a way to bisect the gaps at time and over of his choice.

Rohit also hit some delectable straight shots leaving the Sikkim bowlers in complete awe.

"It is the best day of our lives as we shared the pitch with such a great cricketer. He respected the good balls and punished the poor deliveries. At times he would speak to himself and say, "Yeh achha delivery thaa. Yeh shot mujhe waaha nahi yehaan marna chhiye thaa (This was a good shot. I should not have played this shot in that area)," Sikkim skipper Le Yong Lepcha said.

Rohit had two partnership, one that yielded 141 runs for the opening stand with Angkrish Raghuvansi (38 of 56 balls) and another 75 with debutant Musheer Khan (27).



Abhishek contributes 48 in Punjab's win

Skipper Abhishek Sharma contributed 48 off 45 balls but it was Naman Dhir who stole the show with a fine 97 off 78 balls as Punjab beat Maharashtra by 51 runs in another Group C game.

Punjab scored 347 for six largely due to contribution from Dhir along with Singh cousins -- Anmolpreet (85 off 78 balls) and Prabhsimran (60 off 77 balls).

In reply, Maharashtra managed 296 for 8 with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) enduring a rare failure.



Brief scores:

Sikkim 236/7 in 50 overs (Ashish Thapa 79, Shardul Thakur 2/19) lost to Mumbai 237/2 in 30.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 155) by 8 wickets.

Punjab 347/6 in 50 overs (Naman Dhir 97, Anmolpreet Singh 85, Prabhsimran Singh 60) beat Maharashtra 296/8 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 47, Ramakrishna Ghosh 73, SS Bajwa 2/36) by 51 runs.



Chattisgarh 233 in 48.5 (Amandeep Khare 76, Deepraj Gaonkar 4/35) lost to Goa 234/4 in 44.1 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 107 no, Lalit Yadav 43) by 6 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 259 in 47.3 overs (Innesh Mahajan 60, DS Bora 4/44) beat Uttarakhand 164 in 40.3 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 55, J Sucheeth 51, Akash Vashist 3/30) by 95 runs.