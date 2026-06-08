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Rohit, Hardik set for ODI return?

By Kushan Sarkar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 19:18 IST

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Get the latest on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's fitness status as India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak provides an update ahead of the crucial Afghanistan ODI series, following their IPL injuries.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has reportedly reported to the CoE for his fitness test. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak is awaiting official confirmation on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's fitness for the Afghanistan ODI series.
  • Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya sustained injuries during the IPL, with Pandya suffering a back spasm and Rohit a hamstring injury.
  • The players were selected for the ODI squad subject to fitness clearance at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
  • The ODI squad is scheduled to assemble on Monday and Tuesday, with a light practice session planned before departing for Dharamsala.

India's assistant coach, Sitanshu Kotak, is not aware if veterans Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have cleared their fitness tests ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, but he has heard that the duo is doing fine.

Pandya has been suffering from back spasm while Rohit sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL. Both missed multiple games during the course of IPL and have been selected in the ODI team subject to fitness test clearance at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

 

Rohit And Pandya's Fitness Update

"I have honestly not got the news whether they have been cleared or not. But I'm sure they will be there. Whatever I heard, they are fine, but they, they have to go and do that fitness test or whatever the rule is," Kotak said when asked about the status of the duo's fitness test. It is understood that Rohit has reported to CoE in Bengaluru for the fitness test.

Kotak informed that the ODI squad will assemble on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the team will train under lights before departing for Dharamsala on Thursday. "But the ODI players will join, they'll join here, and day after tomorrow evening, there might be a light practice. So there might be a light practice session," Kotak added.

Kushan Sarkar
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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