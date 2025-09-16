HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit gifts bat, inspires Mumbai youngsters Mhatre, Sarfaraz

Rohit gifts bat, inspires Mumbai youngsters Mhatre, Sarfaraz

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 16, 2025 20:10 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre thanked Rohit Sharma for the bat. Photograph:Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma bonded and practiced with youngsters Ayush Mhatre and Indian Test batter Sarfaraz Khan on Tuesday.

Both Ayush and Sarfaraz took to their Instagram accounts, sharing stories of their interactions with the 'Hitman'.

Rohit gifted Ayush a bat, while Sarfaraz was seen observing and chatting with Rohit in the nets.

 

Mhatre thanked Rohit for the bat, captioning the story, "Not just a gift, but an inspiration. Thanks @rohitsharma45 Da."

India U19 recently played a five-match ODI series and a two-match Test series against England from June to July. India secured the ODI series by 3-2, and the Test series ended in a draw.

Mhatre, who rose to prominence with a solid season for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL), led the Indian team in both formats. Although his ODI outing was poor with just 28 runs in five innings, he went ballistic during the Test leg of the tour, topping the red-ball charts with 340 runs in four innings at an average of 85.00 and a strike rate of over 103, with two centuries and a fifty.

In the first Test, he had made 102 and 32. Both matches ended in a draw, with Team India settling for a draw in the second Test, ending the proceedings at 290/6 while chasing down 355 runs.

Mhatre blasted 126 in 80 balls during the second Test while chasing, with 13 fours and six sixes. His century in 64 balls is the third-fastest in U19 Test cricket, behind Moeen Ali (56 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (58 balls).

For CSK this year, Mhatre was one of the few positives in a wooden-spoon finish season, scoring 240 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.28 and at a strike rate of 188.97, with a half-century and best score of 94. With his youth and hard-hitting approach, he was a breath of fresh air in an inconsistent, ageing batting line-up.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!
'Suar kumar': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Abuses Suryakumar!
India's cricket jersey gets new sponsor - Apollo Tyres
India's cricket jersey gets new sponsor - Apollo Tyres
What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?
What will happen if Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup?
Konstas slams century as Australia A dominate Day 1
Konstas slams century as Australia A dominate Day 1
ED summons Yuvraj, Uthappa in money laundering case
ED summons Yuvraj, Uthappa in money laundering case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 11 Fastest Trains

webstory image 2

Recipe: Corn Cheese Mushroom Quesadillas

webstory image 3

The Top 5 OTT Actors

VIDEOS

US delegation arrives at Delhi's Vanijya Bhawan for trade talks1:17

US delegation arrives at Delhi's Vanijya Bhawan for trade...

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates Smart Anaganwadi Varipra in Wayanad1:34

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates Smart Anaganwadi Varipra in...

Uttarakhand CM inspects disaster-hit areas in Dehradun3:23

Uttarakhand CM inspects disaster-hit areas in Dehradun

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV