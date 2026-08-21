Rohit Begins Prep For West Indies ODIs

Rohit Sharma has commenced his rigorous training at the Mumbai Cricket Association facility, gearing up for the ODI series against the West Indies in September.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma begins preparations for India's ODI series against the West Indies. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Sharma has begun early preparations for the West Indies ODI series.

He is training at the Mumbai Cricket Association facility in north west Mumbai.

Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and Mumbai Indians support staff are assisting his training.

The three-match ODI series against the West Indies starts on September 27.

Rohit Sharma has already got his preparations underway for India's ODI series against the West Indies in September.

Rohit shared pictures from a training session at the Mumbai Cricket Association facility at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, where he was seen putting in the hard yards alongside former Mumbai team-mate Dhawal Kulkarni, along with Mumbai Indians' strength and conditioning coach and physio.

Rohit captioned the post, 'Gang's in, start work.'

India will take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from September 27.