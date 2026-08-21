Home  » Cricket » Rohit Begins Prep For West Indies ODIs

Rohit Begins Prep For West Indies ODIs

By REDIFF CRICKET August 21, 2026 14:45 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Rohit Sharma has commenced his rigorous training at the Mumbai Cricket Association facility, gearing up for the ODI series against the West Indies in September.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma begins preparations for India's ODI series against the West Indies. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rohit Sharma has begun early preparations for the West Indies ODI series.
  • He is training at the Mumbai Cricket Association facility in north west Mumbai.
  • Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and Mumbai Indians support staff are assisting his training.
  • The three-match ODI series against the West Indies starts on September 27.
 

Rohit Sharma has already got his preparations underway for India's ODI series against the West Indies in September.

Rohit shared pictures from a training session at the Mumbai Cricket Association facility at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, where he was seen putting in the hard yards alongside former Mumbai team-mate Dhawal Kulkarni, along with Mumbai Indians' strength and conditioning coach and physio.

Rohit captioned the post, 'Gang's in, start work.'

India will take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from September 27.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with former Mumbai team-mate Dhawal Kulkarni (in red) during a training session. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

More News Coverage

rohit sharmawest indies odi seriescricket trainingindian cricket teammumbai cricket association

More From Rediff

Root Joins Tendulkar at Top With 68th Test Fifty

Root Joins Tendulkar at Top With 68th Test Fifty
1st Test: Brook Dominates as England Build Big Lead Over Pakistan

1st Test: Brook Dominates as England Build Big Lead Over Pakistan
Bangladesh Premier League Cancelled Amid Credibility Concerns!

Bangladesh Premier League Cancelled Amid Credibility Concerns!

Related Stories

Does Shubman Gill Have Weakness Against Left Arm Spin?

Does Shubman Gill Have Weakness Against Left Arm Spin?

Web Stories

Check Out The Motorola Edge 70 Max

Check Out The Motorola Edge 70 Max

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Now In India

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Now In India
Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026