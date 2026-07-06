Rohit back in nets, sends warning ahead of England ODIs

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is back in the nets, showcasing impressive form with elegant strokes as he gears up for the crucial three-match ODI series against England, highlighting his significant role as India's third-highest ODI run-scorer.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma played a range of elegant strokes, including straight drives and cover drives with ease. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Rohit Sharma is back in net practice, preparing for the three-match ODI series against England.

He displayed good form, executing elegant strokes during the practice session.

Sharma is India's third-highest ODI run-scorer with 11,720 runs, including 33 centuries.

His record 264 against Sri Lanka remains the highest individual score in ODI history.

Virat Kohli is also named in the squad, pending fitness clearance.

India's star opener Rohit Sharma is back in the nets ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, which begins on July 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The veteran batter looked in good touch during the session, playing a range of elegant strokes, including straight drives and cover drives with ease.

Rohit Sharma's Form And ODI Records

India is currently playing a five-match T20I series against England.

Rohit enters the ODI series on the back of scores of 16, 48, and 79 in the previous series against Afghanistan last month.

The "Hitman" is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 11,720 runs from 285 matches at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 92.97, including 33 centuries and 62 fifties.

His unbeaten 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014 remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Alongside Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli has also been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series, though his participation is subject to fitness clearance.