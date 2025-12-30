HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit and Kohli have the fire to win ODI WC: Ashwin

Rohit and Kohli have the fire to win ODI WC: Ashwin

December 30, 2025 15:10 IST

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown top form scoring heavily in the ODIs against South Africa and Australia

IMAGE: Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown top form scoring heavily in the ODIs against South Africa and Australia. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Ravichandran Ashwin gave his vote of confidence to Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the ICC ODI World Cup in just over 20 months. 

Reflecting on Rohit and Virat's form, Ashwin said the hunger to win a 50-over World Cup continues to drive both players.

"For both Rohit and Virat, the fire is there to win that 50-over World Cup and they are putting in all their efforts. It is important that we enjoy every single match that they are giving to us," he said.

 

"In many ways, they have redefined the years. It has not been an easy year in terms of Test cricket as both of them have retired and there was a lot of talk about their chances, but they have come back and played really well in the ODI series," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin added that Kohli is in fine touch, a positive sign for Indian cricket.

"Virat is looking in exceptional form and that is great for Indian cricket," he said.

Both Rohit and Kohli have shown brilliant form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Rohit scoring a commanding 155 for Mumbai, while Kohli has struck 131 and 77 in the tournament.

They lit up a blockbuster ODI series against South Africa with authority and elegance. Rohit Sharma set the tone with two commanding half-centuries in the opening and final matches, while Virat Kohli was in imperious touch, hammering back-to-back centuries at Ranchi and Raipur before signing off with a fluent, stroke-filled fifty in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli finished the series as its leading run-scorer, amassing 302 runs at a staggering average of 151 and a strike rate north of 117, with two hundreds and a fifty to his name. Rohit was not far behind, tallying 148 runs from three innings at an average of 48.66 and a strike rate above 110, anchored by two half-centuries.

The prolific duo also ended the year as India’s top two ODI run-getters. Kohli piled up 651 runs from 13 matches at an exceptional average of 65.10, striking three centuries and four fifties, with a highest score of 135 and a strike rate in excess of 96. Rohit followed closely with 650 runs from 14 innings at an even 50, scoring two centuries and four fifties, striking at over 100 and peaking with an unbeaten 121.

