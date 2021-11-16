News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit and Dravid recall their first interaction in 2007

Rohit and Dravid recall their first interaction in 2007

Source: PTI
November 16, 2021 22:09 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin during a training session in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut under Rahul Dravid's leadership back way in 2007, remembers that moment vividly and is hoping to create many happy memories in their new partnership.

 

Since that debut in an ODI against Ireland, Rohit has gone on to become one of the greats in white-ball cricket and Dravid, after achieving greatness as a player, has been instrumental in creating the national team's feeder line as a coach.

Both fondly recalled their first interaction ahead of the T20 series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday. It will be Rohit's first game as full time T20 captain and Dravid's first as head coach.

"We were talking about it yesterday on the bus. I guess time flies, doesn't it? I actually remember Rohit even before the Ireland series when we were playing a challenger in Madras.

"We all knew that Rohit was going to be special. We could just see that he was a very very special talent that I wouldn't so many years later be working with him that I never thought about or envisaged....

"But honestly, the way he has grown as a leader as a person over these last 14 years now. What he's achieved both as an India player and as a leader for the Mumbai Indians has been phenomenal.

"Having to carry the legacy of obviously Mumbai cricket and Indian cricket is not an easy one and he's done it with a lot of grace and class," said Dravid.

Rohit gave his side of the story when reminded about his international debut in the presence of stalwarts like Dravid in the dressing room.

"It was way back in 2007 when I was selected, but the first time I had the opportunity to interact with him was in Bangalore at a camp. It was a very brief chat and I was actually kind of very nervous and I never used to talk so much even with my age group people so leave alone these guys at that point.     

"So I was just quietly doing my things and getting a move on with my game. But yeah in Ireland the first time when he came and told me that you will be playing this game I was on the moon that, obviously felt like a dream to be part of the dressing room.

"It's been a long way since then. I have cherished all the moments that I've spent playing for India and also for my franchisee, Mumbai Indians. And we look forward to many more," said Rohit.

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

