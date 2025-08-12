HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Roger Binny to continue as BCCI president till September

Roger Binny to continue as BCCI president till September

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 12, 2025 17:49 IST

Roger Binny

IMAGE: Roger Binny was appointed BCCI president in October 2022, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny turned 70 last month but with National Sports Bill getting passed in parliament on Tuesday, the 1983 World Cup hero would continue as the BCCI president at least till the parent body's Annual General Meeting in September.

Binny, if BCCI state unit members agree, can continue till 75 which is now the cut-off age for office bearers of National Sports Federations, whose global bodies don't have any specifically mentioned age clause, in this case the International Cricket Council.

"Roger will continue till board meeting in September. Whether he will get a fresh term depends on what members and other powerful people associated with the BCCI decide," a board source told PTI.

The BCCI will come under the purview of National Sports Bill but the Right To Information (RTI)

Act won't be applicable to the country's richest sporting body which doesn't take any grant from the government.

The BCCI's legal team is still studying the fine print of the bill.

 

"The national sports bill has just been passed, so, we have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision," the source said. 

"There are other points to discuss in the bill for sure, and all the stakeholders, including senior players and coaching staff, will be consulted, particularly because cricket will be played at the 2028 Olympics," he added.

Binny was appointed BCCI president in October 2022, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
