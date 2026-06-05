Robinson fifer helps England take slender lead vs NZ at Lord's

Ollie Robinson marked his England comeback with a brilliant five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 113, handing England a 27-run first-innings lead on day two of the first Test at Lord's.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Lord's, London, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England established a 27-run first-innings lead after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 in the first session of day two of the opening Test at Lord's on Friday.

Key Points New Zealand were bowled out for 113, conceding a 27-run first-innings deficit.

Robinson earned a place on the Lord's honours board with his five-wicket haul.

Josh Tongue provided strong support, finishing with 3-40.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with 34, while Kyle Jamieson remained unbeaten on 38 off 29 balls.

New Zealand resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s Test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Will O'Rourke looks dejected after losing his wicket off the bowling of England's Gus Atkinson, caught by Harry Brook. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Glenn Phillips was bowled for 34 by Josh Tongue in the second over of the day. Tongue (3-40) bowled Nathan Smith (15) in his next over.

Matt Henry came out to bat despite suffering back spasms on day one and was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.