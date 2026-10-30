New coach Uthappa takes up MI revival challenge, vows to make fans believe again

Robin Uthappa, the new batting coach for five-time champions Mumbai Indians, is set to lead the team's resurgence in IPL 2025, focusing on rebuilding fan trust and empowering domestic talent after a challenging previous season.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians, tallying 320 runs from 14 matches in the inaugural 2008 edition. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Robin Uthappa, the new Mumbai Indians batting coach, acknowledges the team's ninth-place finish in IPL 2025 and the need to regain fan trust.

Uthappa aims to make MI a feared side away from home, replicating their Wankhede Stadium dominance.

His strategy includes empowering domestic cricketers by providing clarity and emotional investment in their journey.

Uthappa views his appointment as MI batting coach as "destiny," having started his IPL playing career with the franchise in 2008.

He recalls the excitement of playing alongside Sachin Tendulkar in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians finished ninth out of ten teams in the IPL 2026 season, and newly appointed batting coach Robin Uthappa is well aware that the franchise under head coach Kieron Pollard will have to make amends this time.

Rebuilding Trust and Dominance

"Today, we find ourselves back in that similar situation right now where the trust of the fans need to be earned again. We come in again as underdogs. it's been one full cycle, and we're back to where we started again, which is nice," Uthappa said in an interview to franchise's website.

He said MI must become as a feared side on the road as they are when playing at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We're a force to reckon with at home. I want to take that same emotion, that same energy to every venue away from home. My goal would be to make sure that that sense of intimidation that teams feel when they come to Mumbai Indians, to the Paltan -- I want them to feel that same intimidation when we go away from home as well.

"And to be able to be on the same side of the Mumbai Indians fans. On the same side of the Paltan. So I'm looking forward to playing a part in that journey of earning the fans' trust back and making sure that this underdog journey will be one to be remembered."

Empowering Domestic Talent

To rediscover MI's glory days, Uthappa said he would work with the domestic players to empower them and make them confident.

"I would love to empower domestic cricketers and help them get clarity. That's one of the most important aspects that the young cricketers need at this point in time, clarity of what they want to do, how they want to do it, and what is the process by which they're going to achieve those aspects.

"You're also emotionally investing in their own journey, and then you're rooting for them. You want them to do well. And so when they do well, it feels like personal achievement."

Recollecting his own experience, he said, "I remember when one of the lads I was working with and mentoring got picked up in the Indian Test squad, it felt like I got selected. It felt that emotional.

"That's something that I'm looking forward to, especially with domestic cricketers. And communication is a big part of it, and those are conversations I'm genuinely looking forward to."

• Rohit or Tilak? MI face big captaincy call for IPL 2027

A Fateful Return to Mumbai Indians

Uthappa described his appointment as Mumbai Indians batting coach as "destiny" as he had started his IPL career with the franchise in 2008.

As part of MI's squad in the first IPL season in 2008, Uthappa scored 320 runs from 14 matches at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 114.69.

He also recalled the excitement he felt when he came to know that he was picked by MI and would be in the same franchise with the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in the inaugural IPL in 2008.

"I am just genuinely happy to be back ... thrilled about this and delighted to have this opportunity to work with this special set of cricketers and this franchise," Uthappa said in a video uploaded by MI on the franchise's social media handle.

"Incredible, and it just feels like destiny, to be honest. As in, I started my IPL career with Mumbai Indians and I start my IPL coaching career with Mumbai Indians, which seems like destiny to me."

Recalling the Inaugural IPL Season

Uthappa, who played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is between 2005 and 2015, recalled how came to know of MI picking him in the 2008 auction and how he felt excited at the prospect of being in the same team with Tendulkar.

"So back in 2008, when I got into the franchise, I remember we were in Australia, playing the CB Series in Australia when the auctions happened, and I knew that I was going to be playing with my hero, Sachin Paaji over here.

"So for me, that was really exciting feeling, because everyone was finding their feet in that first season, and including the franchises and players and teams, and the IPL itself. We had, I would say, a fairly decent season, could have been better.

"We had injuries, and Paaji (Sachin Tendulkar) missed a big part of that tournament, and then Bhajjupa (Harbhajan Singh) captained as well, and Sanath (Sanath Jayasuriya) played really well, Polly (Shaun Pollock) played really well."

Uthappa turned out for six IPL franchises in his career and won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021, and finished with 4,952 runs from 205 IPL matches.