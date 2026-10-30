Mumbai Indians overhaul coaching staff, name Robin Uthappa batting coach

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have announced a significant overhaul of their coaching staff for the upcoming 2027 Indian Premier League season, bringing in former India batter Robin Uthappa as batting coach alongside Mitchell McClenaghan and T Dilip to revitalise the team's performance.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa played for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Mumbai Indians have appointed Robin Uthappa as their new batting coach for the 2027 IPL season.

Mitchell McClenaghan has been named bowling coach, and T Dilip will serve as the fielding coach.

Dhawal Kulkarni joins as the development bowling coach, completing a significant coaching overhaul.

The new coaching group, led by head coach Kieron Pollard, aims to revive the team's performance after finishing ninth in the last season.

Uthappa, McClenaghan, and Kulkarni are all former Mumbai Indians players, bringing familiarity with the franchise's culture.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday named former India batter Robin Uthappa as their batting coach while also announcing several other support staff appointments, completing a massive coaching overhaul ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season. Apart from Uthappa, New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan was named the bowling coach, while former India fielding coach T Dilip was appointed in the same role and Dhawal Kulkarni was named development bowling coach.

New Coaching Line-up

The appointments mark a return to familiar colours for Uthappa, McClenaghan and Kulkarni, who previously represented Mumbai Indians as players. The trio will join new head coach Kieron Pollard as part of a new-look coaching group that will seek to revive the side that won its last IPL trophy in 2020 and finished ninth in the season gone by. A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 40-year-old Uthappa had played for MI in the inaugural season of the league.

"From being part of our very first season to returning with a wealth of experience! Robbie brings a sharp understanding of the game, great communication, and the clarity to guide youngsters! Welcome back to the Paltan, Robin," MI posted on its X account.

Key Appointments and Their Roles

Dilip had a successful tenure with the India men's team, where he was a part of the coaching setup during triumphs at the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"An experienced and highly regarded fielding coach, he brings a strong emphasis on athleticism, preparation, consistency and excellence in the field," MI said.

A four-time IPL champion with MI, McClenaghan represented the franchise between 2015 and 2020 and played an important role in its title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

"Known for his competitive spirit and attacking approach, the New Zealander brings valuable international experience and a strong understanding of T20 bowling," the franchise said. He replaces bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey.

"His continued association with the wider MI ecosystem further strengthens his familiarity with the franchise's culture and approach to player development," an MI release said. A two-time IPL champion with MI (2013 and 2020), Kulkarni returns after having represented MI across two spells (2008-2013 and 2020-21).

"A familiar face in Mumbai cricket, he brings extensive experience, a deep understanding of Indian conditions and a strong connection with Mumbai Indians," the MI statement read.

Previous Coaching Changes

MI had on Thursday parted ways with bowling coaches Malinga and Mhambrey, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The franchise had promoted its batting coach Pollard as head coach last week, replacing the long-serving Mahela Jayawardene in an overhaul of the support staff.