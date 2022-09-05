News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

Source: PTI
September 05, 2022 10:33 IST
Mohammad Rizwan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/Twitter

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

 

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
