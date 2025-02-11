HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Riyan's 'Search History': What Happened?

February 11, 2025 18:00 IST

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag clarified that the leak occurred before the IPL, but his strong performances in the T20 league reignited the topic. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Riyan Parag's relationship with social media has been a rollercoaster, often fueled by his performances and on-field demeanour.

After the IPL 2024 season, Parag's 'search history' was leaked during a live stream, setting social media abuzz. Now, the young all-rounder from Assam has finally addressed the incident.

Speaking to City1016 Radio, Parag clarified that the leak occurred before the IPL, but his strong performances in the T20 league reignited the topic.

'I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicised now, but it happened before the IPL.

'One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music,' Parag explained.

He felt the incident was blown out of proportion and didn't warrant a public clarification.

'So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion.

'I didn't think it was good enough a reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand,' he added.

The leaked search history on Parag's computer included searches related to Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.

