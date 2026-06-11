Riyan Parag Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Set To Miss Domestic Season

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has successfully undergone right shoulder surgery, impacting his availability for the upcoming 2026-27 domestic cricket season and initiating a focused recovery period at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag successfully underwent right shoulder surgery in Mumbai.

The all-rounder is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026-27 domestic cricket season due to recovery.

Parag will recuperate at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with no specific return timeframe set.

He recently missed the India A tri-series due to a hamstring injury, where Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced him.

Parag shared his journey and commitment to recovery on Instagram, acknowledging past challenges with injuries.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag successfully underwent a right shoulder surgery here on Thursday. Parag, who led the Royals to the IPL 2026 playoffs, went through the procedure at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under the watch of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla. The all-rounder will soon begin his recuperation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and is now likely to miss a good part of the 2026-27 domestic season beginning in the third week of August with the Duleep Trophy.

Riyan Parag's Road To Recovery And Season Impact

"There is no specific timeframe for his return as of now, as the focus firmly is on his full recovery," a BCCI source informed PTI.

The 24-year-old Assam cricketer was originally named as the vice-captain of India A for the ongoing tri-series in Dambulla but was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

"The shoulder finally won. For everyone who's been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Now comes a different challenge -- recovery, rehab and patience. I'll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side," Parag wrote on Instagram.

Ruturaj Gaikwad came in for Parag for the triangular event, and has already cracked a hundred and fifty against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A respectively.