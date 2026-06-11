HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Riyan Parag Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Set To Miss Domestic Season

Riyan Parag Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Set To Miss Domestic Season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 18:08 IST

x

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has successfully undergone right shoulder surgery, impacting his availability for the upcoming 2026-27 domestic cricket season and initiating a focused recovery period at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag successfully underwent right shoulder surgery in Mumbai.
  • The all-rounder is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026-27 domestic cricket season due to recovery.
  • Parag will recuperate at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with no specific return timeframe set.
  • He recently missed the India A tri-series due to a hamstring injury, where Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced him.
  • Parag shared his journey and commitment to recovery on Instagram, acknowledging past challenges with injuries.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag successfully underwent a right shoulder surgery here on Thursday. Parag, who led the Royals to the IPL 2026 playoffs, went through the procedure at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under the watch of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla. The all-rounder will soon begin his recuperation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and is now likely to miss a good part of the 2026-27 domestic season beginning in the third week of August with the Duleep Trophy.

Riyan Parag's Road To Recovery And Season Impact

"There is no specific timeframe for his return as of now, as the focus firmly is on his full recovery," a BCCI source informed PTI.

The 24-year-old Assam cricketer was originally named as the vice-captain of India A for the ongoing tri-series in Dambulla but was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

 

"The shoulder finally won. For everyone who's been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Now comes a different challenge -- recovery, rehab and patience. I'll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side," Parag wrote on Instagram.

Ruturaj Gaikwad came in for Parag for the triangular event, and has already cracked a hundred and fifty against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rise of India Adds New Twist to Women's T20 World Cup
Rise of India Adds New Twist to Women's T20 World Cup
Wimbledon Prize Money Hits Record High
Wimbledon Prize Money Hits Record High
The World Cup Is Here, But Where Are the Fans?
The World Cup Is Here, But Where Are the Fans?
FIDE Suspends Russia's Membership
FIDE Suspends Russia's Membership
Historic! India-born Nikhil Chaudhary in Aus T20 squad
Historic! India-born Nikhil Chaudhary in Aus T20 squad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Varun Dhawan looks dashing in a white shirt1:16

Varun Dhawan looks dashing in a white shirt

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera1:07

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera

Parineeti Steals the Spotlight in Stunning Pink Dress at Mumbai Event1:09

Parineeti Steals the Spotlight in Stunning Pink Dress at...

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO