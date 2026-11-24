IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 16-ball half-century for India A, including eight sixes and a four, against UAE in the Group B match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raced to his fifty from 16 balls to give India A a flying start against UAE.

India A raced past the 50-mark in the third over.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored an emotional 130 runs off 144 balls for the UAE against India A in a Group B match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup on Tuesday.

India A find themselves in a must-win situation, having lost to Pakistan Shaheens in their previous game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi roared back to form with a blistering half-century to give India A a flying start against UAE in the Group B match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, in Doha, on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi blasted his way to a 16-ball fifty as India A raced to 58 for no loss in three overs in reply to UAE's 249/8.

The 15-year-old left-hander took the UAE bowlers to the cleaners -- with his fifty comprising of eight sixes and a four.

He got off the blocks in blazing fashion, hitting pacer Zahid Ali for a hat-trick of sixes in the opening over before carting seamer Ibrar Ahmad for a four and two sixes in the next over.

Off-spinner Basil Hameed also suffered the same fate as Sooryavanshi slammed him for three sixes over midwicket in the third over.

IMAGE: Arshad Khan picked up four wickets for India A against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored a fighting 130 for UAE against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Photograph: ACC/X

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who played first-class cricket in India as recently as last year, anchored the UAE to 249 for eight against India A with an emotional 130 off 144 balls in a Group B match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

Harpreet Bhatia's Cricket Journey

The 35-year-old, who represented India at the U-19 level besides playing 86 first-class games in the country of his birth, became a UAE citizen earlier this year.

He represented Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket in India. He also featured in nine IPL matches for different teams, including Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants, besides playing club cricket in the UK.

Harpreet held the UAE innings together after they lost their openers cheaply.

Emotional Century And Dedication

IMAGE: Shahbaz Ahmed picked up a wicket for India A against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

"There was always motivation to score against a big team. And India is a very good side, and I'm glad that I made it," Harpreet said.

"And I had a thought this morning that today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. I got a feeling that I'm going to score a hundred today. So it has come after a very long time on Guru Nanak Jayanti. I want to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab."

IMAGE: Arshad Khan picked up four wickets for India A against UAE. Photograph: BCCI/X

The left-hander played shots all around the park and particularly enjoyed taking on India pacer Harshit Rana, hitting him for a couple of sixes down the ground.

The first six, off a slower ball, brought him his seventh List A hundred, also surpassing his previous best of 121.

Overall, Harpreet hit 12 boundaries and four sixes. He was understandably emotional after completing three figures against the team from his native country.

India A Faces Must-Win Scenario

IMAGE: Harshit Rana conceded 63 runs in his 10 overs against UAE. Photograph: BCCI/X

Harpreet was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan in the 47th over. With four wickets, Arshad (4/43 in 10 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India A.

India A find themselves in a must-win situation, having lost to Pakistan Shaheens in their previous game.

The defeat came despite the presence of international players, including Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Harshit (1/63 in 10 overs), who needs to prove his match fitness after recovering from an injury, was the most expensive bowler for India A.

While Harpreet batted at a strike rate of 90.28, the other batters struggled to rotate the strike and failed to convert their starts.

Under the ICC's eligibility criteria, Harpreet would have needed to reside in the UAE for three years to meet the playing qualification requirements, but he ended up making his international debut in April on the basis of his UAE passport.