Rising Stars Asia Cup: India A thump Oman A, seal semifinal spot

Rising Stars Asia Cup: India A thump Oman A, seal semifinal spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 19, 2025 01:07 IST

India A

IMAGE: In the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, India A will take on the topper of Group A. Photograph: BCCI/X

Harsh Dubey made an entertaining half-century as India A outplayed Oman A by six wickets to qualify for the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, in Doha on Tuesday.

Having lost to Pakistan A in their last match, India A needed to beat Oman A to seal a last-four spot.

An all-round bowling performance allowed India A to limit their opponents to 135 for seven in 20 overs.

The Jitesh Sharma-led side then chased down the target rather comfortably in 17.5 overs.

Dropped on four, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi could only make 12 off 13 balls while Priyansh Arya perished after a six-ball 10.

Naman Dhir (30 off 19) played some bold strokes before Dubey (53 off 44) and Nehal Wadhera (23 off 24) got the the job done for India A.

 

Promoted to number four, Dubery did not disappoint on way to his first fifty in T20 cricket.

India A could meet Pakistan A in the final on November 23.

The Indian side will take on the topper of Group A in the first semifinal on Friday while Pakistan, who lead the Group B standings with six points from three matches, will play their last-four tie also on the same day.

Brief scores: Oman A 135/7 in 20 overs (Wasim Ali 54 not out; Gurjanpreet Singh 2/37, Suyash Sharma 2/12)  lost to India A 138/4 in 17.5 overs (Harsh Dubey 53 not out) by six wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
