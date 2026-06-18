Gurnoor Brar's run-up, bounce win Sunil Gavaskar's praise

Sunil Gavaskar praised Gurnoor Brar’s rhythm, run-up and ability to hit the deck, saying his steep bounce and accuracy have made him highly effective in India’s dominant ODI win over Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar has made an instant impact in India colours, claiming six wickets in his first two games at an average of 14.50. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar praised young pacer Gurnoor Brar for his impressive back-to-back three-wicket hauls against Afghanistan.

Gavaskar highlighted Brar's rhythm, run-up and ability to generate steep bounce.

He also backed the selectors and team management for identifying and supporting Brar despite modest domestic numbers.

Looking ahead, Gavaskar suggested India may persist with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

He also sought greater consistency from the spin attack in upcoming matches.

Following India’s dominant win over Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar for his standout performance, highlighting his rhythm, run-up and ability to extract steep bounce.

Brar took three wickets for the second match in a row as India beat Afghanistan by 170 runs to clinch the series 2-0. The tall pacer, who has been backed for his height, pace and extra bounce, has now taken six wickets in two matches at an average of 14.50.

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Gavaskar all praise for Gurnoor Brar

Speaking on JioStar’s Cricket Live, Gavaskar praised the team management and selectors for backing Brar despite modest domestic and India A records.

"His run-up and rhythm are very good. He hits the deck and makes the ball climb. The wicket of Gurbaz was special because the bouncer followed the batter very accurately," Gavaskar said.

"The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, deserve credit for spotting his potential and backing him despite average stats at domestic and India A level."

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Gavaskar also spoke about India captain Shubman Gill, saying captaincy pressure has not affected his batting or leadership, even though his first century as captain came after some delay.

He noted Gill’s improving decision-making in the field, especially in rotating bowlers.

He explained that a lack of personal form can affect a captain’s confidence in making instinctive decisions on the field, as players may fear criticism if things go wrong.

"When you are not getting runs, you're not confident about making those marginal moves that come from your gut feel, like holding back a bowler who has bowled well, giving him an extra over, or moving a fielder from a certain position. That gut feel is a lot stronger when you're personally performing," Gavaskar pointed out.

"But if you are not performing, even when you get a gut feel, you are apprehensive about making that call because you are worried about getting it wrong. Since you are also not performing as a player, you will be criticised for your captaincy as well."

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India Eye Consistency in Spinners and Opening Combination

Looking ahead to the third ODI, Gavaskar said he expects Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue as the opening pair.

He also said India will want better consistency from their spinners in the remaining matches.

He added that Kuldeep Yadav has bowled well without getting enough wickets, while Harsh Dubey showed promise but was a bit expensive in the first ODI, indicating India still need clearer answers in the spin department going forward.

"I think Rohit and Jaiswal at the top will be the combination again for the last game. The spin department is where India will be looking to tick a few boxes. Kuldeep has bowled well without getting the wickets, and Harsh Dubey bowled well and picked up three wickets in the first game, but he was a little on the expensive side. That is where India will be looking for some answers over the next few ODIs, not just in the final game of the series," he added.

The third and final ODI against Afghanistan will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 20.