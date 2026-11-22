I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact, said Rishabh Pant, who made history by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries after a brilliant 128 against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century against New Zealand on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

He smashed 128 off 153 balls, dispelling doubts about his match fitness and form.

Pant now holds the record for the most Test sixes by an Indian batter, surpassing Brendon McCullum to be second only to Ben Stokes.

He aims for greater consistency and impact in his game, prioritising it over hitting sixes for milestones.

Pant expressed his joy in being on the field and enjoying every moment of the game, especially the grind of Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant, the first Indian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries, says being on the ground makes him happy as he looks to bring greater consistency to his game at this stage of his career.

India had resumed on 486-4 on another sunny morning at the Basin Reserve with the clear intent of pushing their 118-run lead out to the sort of tally that would take the possibility of a New Zealand victory out of the equation.

There are few better batters for such a task than Pant and the swashbuckling wicketkeeper showed the full range of his shots as he approached his ninth Test hundred.

"I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact," Pant said.

"I just keep it simple most of the time. Whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. I think that if it's in my area, I'll try to hit it for sure."

Milestone Achieved with a Six

He reached the milestone with a booming six over long-off and two more soon afterwards took him to 108 sixes in his Test career, the most of any batter apart from England's Ben Stokes (138).

"Mostly whenever I'm trying to get 100, I try to get it with a six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds," Pant added.

"So I was very patient about it, but when the mid-off came up, I was like, 'This is the right opportunity. I might take it'."

Dispelling Fitness Doubts

There were question marks over Pant's match fitness as he could not recover fully from his side strain to take part in the preceding India A games in New Zealand.

Majority of the Test players got valuable match practice heading into the two match series but Pant could not. On Sunday, he dispelled all doubts over his form and fitness to smash 128 off 153 balls. He also became only the sixth Indian batter to have made a hundred in all four SENA countries.

"See, as a kid, I definitely used to have those goals for sure, hitting a lot of sixes. But you know, right now in my career, I'm not thinking about that anymore.

"I just want to be more consistent and just make an impact wherever I play the game," Pant told the host broadcaster when asked about surpassing Brendon McCullum to be second in the list of six hitters in Tests.

Enjoying the Grind

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/X

Pant was chirpy as ever behind the stumps following his famous hundred.

"One thing about me is whenever I take the field, be it fielding or batting, I want to have lots of fun, especially, you know, just being on the ground makes me happy. And just enjoying every day being out on the field," said Pant, who is not part of India's white-ball set up. With India posting a record 720 for nine, Pant said it was a good wicket to bat on.

"But at the same time you have to enjoy that grind being on the field because every day you won't get a spicy wicket. You have to grind through, especially in Test cricket.

"So definitely being on the ground, the one thing we enjoy as a team is keep on talking about something, enjoying the little moments and having fun and putting our best effort on the field every day," said Pant, adding that India would back themselves to take the remaining eight wickets on day five.

Special Hundred in New Zealand

Scoring his first hundred in New Zealand was special, said Pant. "I think definitely it was a good one. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact," said Pant, who got to three figures with a six.

"See, mostly whenever I'm trying to get a hundred, I try to get a hundred with a six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it," he added.