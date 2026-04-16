IPL 2026: Sidhu accuses Rishabh Pant of 'throwing his wicket away'

Navjot Singh Sidhu scrutinises Rishabh Pant's dismissals and the Lucknow Super Giants' batting order, while praising Virat Kohli's enduring impact in the IPL.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has been highly inconsistent in IPL 2026 so far, aggregating 104 runs in 5 games at an average of 26.00. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Navjot Singh Sidhu suggests Rishabh Pant is giving away his wicket instead of making bowlers earn it.

Sidhu highlights LSG's over-reliance on their top order and the lack of substantial partnerships.

According to him, Pant has the talent but needs to give himself more time to build innings.

Sidhu praises Virat Kohli's continued impact and influence in the IPL, even when not at his physical best.

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday criticised wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for 'throwing his wicket away' instead of making the bowlers earn it, and noted that his poor show with the bat compounded Lucknow Super Giants' woes this IPL season.

Pant's form in IPL 2026 has been largely inconsistent, marked by several low scores. He had just one standout performance -- 68 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG are currently tottering at seventh on the 10-team table, mainly because of their misfiring top-order.

"There is a lot of soul searching that needs to be done. Their problems have persisted, especially with the top order not firing. They have been heavily dependent on their top three, but the returns haven't come," Sidhu said on Star Sports.

"When you look at players like Markram, Pooran, Marsh, and Pant, there is immense potential, but the partnerships are missing.

"Even a 50-run stand at the top has been rare. I don't think bowlers are getting Rishabh out; more often, he is getting himself out. He has the talent and ability, and if he gives himself time, he can turn it around. At the moment, both, their batting and bowling, seem to be struggling," Sidhu added.

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Pant falls cheaply against RCB

Pant got out for one in a five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Leading LSG after being retained by the franchise, Pant has struggled for consistency, scoring only 104 runs in five matches at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 122.35.

On the other hand, RCB's talisman Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a composed knock to keep his good run of form intact.

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Sidhu praises Kohli's hunger, resilience

Sidhu was impressed by Kohli's appetite for runs despite playing top-flight cricket for nearly two decades.

"Virat Kohli at even 20 percent is better than most at 100 percent. That's the kind of impact and influence he brings. Despite not being at his best physically, he followed up his previous fifty with another commanding performance," Sidhu said.

"The way he dominated Mohammed Shami stood out, on his toes, driving over cover, playing fluent pulls and cuts. The time he has to execute those strokes, even after 18-19 years at the top level, shows why he remains indispensable to the IPL," he added.

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