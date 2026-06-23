Pant takes massive pay cut, returns to DC in swap with Kuldeep

Lucknow had signed Pant for a tournament-record Rs 27 crore ($3.21 million) in the player auction ⁠before the 2025 season and put the wicketkeeper-batsman in charge of the squad.

IMAGE: Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Lucknow Super Giants registered just 10 victories from 28 matches across two IPL seasons. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant was released by LSG after just two seasons.

Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals while spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move the other way in a high-profile player trade.

The 28-year-old Pant will rejoin DC, a franchise he spent nine seasons with including four as its captain.

Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will return to the Delhi Capitals while spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move the other way in a high-profile player trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the organisers said on Tuesday.

Pant took a massive pay cut of Rs 12 crore after two underwhelming seasons captaining the Lucknow Super Giants, to return to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore.

Before his stint at LSG, Pant had spent nine seasons with DC, playing 111 matches from 2016 to 2024, including four seasons (2021 to 2024) as captain (43 matches).

The LSG had acquired the keeper-batter's services for a record Rs 27 crore ($3.21 million), highest ever in the history of the league, in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.

The Pant-led outfit ended up at seventh on the IPL 2025 table with six wins and eight defeats, and finished at the bottom of the 10-team league with a mere eight points from four wins and 10 losses.

Incidentally, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka back in the day, had claimed that the deal with Pant will be a long-term one. But after two disappointing seasons, the LSG owners with tacit support from Australian heavy coaching staff (Justin Langer and Tom Moody) decided on releasing the flamboyant keeper-batter.

As a batter, Pant made just 269 runs from 14 matches in 2025, while this season he amassed 312 runs with just one fifty.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep spent five seasons with Delhi before his move to Lucknow. Kuldeep's move to LSG is at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore.

Kuldeep, who took 72 wickets in 65 matches for DC since joining them for IPL 2022 from KKR, also experienced a modest run in IPL 2026. The spinner could only take 10 wickets from 14 matches, while conceding runs at 10.30 an over.