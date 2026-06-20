IPL: Rishabh Pant set to return to Delhi Capitals as LSG eye Kuldeep Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants are reportedly set to release Rishabh Pant in a major IPL trade that would send him back to Delhi Capitals, with Kuldeep Yadav expected to move in the opposite direction pending BCCI approval.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant tallied 312 runs in 14 IPL 2026 games as Lucknow Super Giants finished at the bottom of the points table. Photograph: LSG/X

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants are reportedly set to release Rishabh Pant, with Delhi Capitals emerging as his likely destination in a major IPL trade.

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to move to LSG as part of the exchange, with the deal awaiting approval from the BCCI.

Pant’s two-season stint as LSG captain yielded 10 wins, 18 losses and 581 runs, falling short of expectations after his record signing.

Lucknow Super Giants are reportedly set to release captain Rishabh Pant, with the wicketkeeper-batter likely to return to his former franchise Delhi Capitals in a major IPL trade, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Pant was bought by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction but is now expected to move in a deal valued at around Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million). The two franchises are currently completing formalities and will require approval from the BCCI for final clearance.

Kuldeep Yadav Likely to Join LSG in Swap Deal

As part of the proposed swap, LSG are expected to receive left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in exchange. Kuldeep, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, is set to link up with the franchise from his home state.

The move would make Pant the second high-profile player after Ravindra Jadeja to take a significant pay cut in an IPL trade.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals completed a major swap involving Jadeja and Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026, with revised contract valuations.

Reports also suggest Pant attracted interest from two other franchises, including one multiple-time IPL champion, before talks progressed with Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep has been a key performer for Delhi Capitals since 2022, taking 72 wickets in 65 matches at an economy rate of 8.24, although he had a mixed recent IPL season after limited opportunities during India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

• IPL 2027: Yuvraj Set For Delhi Capitals Coaching Role

Pant's Underwhelming LSG Stint Nears End

Pant's two-season spell with LSG has been underwhelming.

As captain, he led the team to 10 wins and 18 losses, while scoring 581 runs at an average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.74.