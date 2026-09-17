Snubbed Rishabh Pant to lead Rest of India in Irani Cup

Rishabh Pant, who was not picked in India's white-ball squad, will lead the Rest of India team as captain in the prestigious Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was left out of India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant will captain the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.

The five-day Irani Cup match is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 5 at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

Sarfaraz Khan has been named vice-captain, while India pacer Akash Deep's participation is contingent on a fitness clearance.

Jammu and Kashmir will be playing their maiden Irani Cup match at home after winning their first Ranji Trophy title.

After being left out of India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of Rest of India for the Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.

Irani Cup Fixture And Venue

Rest of India will take on J&K in the five-day Irani Cup match to be played at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar from October 1 to 5.

India's Test batter Sarfaraz Khan has been named as the vice-captain of the Rest of India team.

Jammu and Kashmir, who won their maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year, will be playing in their maiden Irani Cup match at their home ground in Srinagar.

Squad Details And Key Players

India pacer Akash Deep is making a comeback after a long injury lay-off of nearly seven months because of a lower back injury.

However, his participation is dependent on clearing his fitness test. India's spin sensation Manav Suthar will lead Rest's spin attack, while off-spinner Saransh Jain, who recently made his Test debut in Sri Lanka is also part of the team.

Mukesh Kumar, who was part of East Zone's Duleep Trophy winning team, will lead the pace attack along with Mukesh Choudhary and Aryan Pandey.

The Rest of India team includes other top performers in domestic cricket including Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran -- the leading run-getter in last season's Ranji Trophy along with Ayush Doseja, Sanat Sangwan and Shikhar Mohan.

Rest of India Squad:

Rishabh Pant (Captain, w/k), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (vice-captain), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (w/k), Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.

(Note: * Subject to fitness clearance)