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Rishabh Pant, LSG visit Ram Mandir ahead of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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Last updated on: March 21, 2026 14:50 IST

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Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to seek blessings ahead of IPL 2026. LSG open their campaign on April 1 vs Delhi Capitals.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka along with captain Rishabh Pant at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday

IMAGE: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka along with captain Rishabh Pant at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photograph: Lucknow Super Giants/X

Members of the Lucknow Super Giants sought the blessings of Lord Ram at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Saturday, ahead of Indian Premier League 2026 season.

 

'Dr. Sanjiv Goenka visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya along with captain Rishabh Pant and other members of the squad to receive blessings. JAI SHREE RAM,' LSG posted on their X handle alongside a picture. 

'Offering prayers to Lord Ram is never enough, and with the IPL season about to begin, all the players offered prayers at the temple here... With Lord Ram’s blessings, everything falls into place,' Goenka said.

Lucknow Super Giants will open their IPL 2026 campaign at home, facing the Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2026, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

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