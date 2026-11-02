Rishabh Pant gets fresh lifeline in race to be fit for New Zealand Test assignment

Rishabh Pant gets another opportunity to clear his fitness test within two days and join India A for the New Zealand warm-up game ahead of the two-Test series.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant suffered a muscle strain during the Irani Cup final in early October 2026, where he was captaining the Rest of India against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rishabh Pant failed his fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence but will get another assessment within two days.

If cleared, the wicketkeeper-batter could join India A for the third four-day match against New Zealand A from November 7.

Gautam Gambhir said he had no information about Pant's availability for the upcoming two-Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah has travelled to New Zealand and is expected to feature in the third India A match to regain match readiness.

Rishabh Pant has one more chance to secure his place on India's New Zealand tour after failing his fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who suffered a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE since October 23. He has reportedly resumed batting and wicketkeeping drills as part of his recovery.

The BCCI medical team is expected to conduct another fitness assessment within the next two days to determine whether Pant is fit to travel to New Zealand. His participation in the upcoming matches will depend on the outcome.

India A Assignment Awaits Pant

If cleared, Pant is likely to join the India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A, beginning in Lincoln on November 7.

The game could provide him with match practice ahead of the two-Test series, which begins in Wellington on November 19, according to Cricinfo.

The selectors had included Pant in both the India A squad and the senior team for the New Zealand Tests, subject to fitness clearance.

However, he missed the first two four-day matches between India A and New Zealand A.

Following his absence, uncapped stumper-batter Kumar Kushagra was added to the squad for the first two matches.

However, he did not feature in the playing XI, with captain Dhruv Jurel taking over wicketkeeping duties. Jurel is also part of India's Test squad.

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Gambhir Has No Update; Bumrah Heads to NZ

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had no update on Pant's availability when asked about his fitness at Sunday's post-match press conference following India's 3-2 T20I series win over the Kiwis.

"At the moment I have no information, and once I get it, we'll share it with you," Gambhir said.

Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah left for New Zealand on Sunday and is expected to play in the third four-day match against New Zealand A.

Bumrah, who last featured in the Asian Games final in early October, visited the CoE last week as part of his return-to-play preparations.

He had been training and bowling in Ahmedabad before reporting to the centre.

The match against New Zealand A will give the senior pacer an opportunity to regain match fitness ahead of India's Test assignment.