Rishabh Pant trades his bat for a steering wheel at McLaren's Formula 1 facility.
Key Points
- Rishabh Pant visited McLaren's facility, experiencing a Formula 1 simulator.
- Pant gave McLaren driver Oscar Piastri a cricket batting lesson, focusing on stance.
- Piastri, a cricket fan, made a good connection with the ball, impressing Pant.
Rishabh Pant traded the cricket pitch for the Formula 1 simulator during a visit to McLaren's facility, where he got behind the wheel and tried his hand at racing.
But the wicketkeeper-batter wasn't done playing student. He soon turned teacher, giving McLaren driver Oscar Piastri a batting lesson and showing him how to get his stance right.
Sporting Crossover Fun
Piastri made a decent connection with the ball, drawing a playful response from Pant, who joked that the Australian could now join his team.
The sporting crossover was a fun one for Piastri, who is a cricket fan and admires cricket legend Ricky Ponting.
Pant's Recent Cricket Achievements
For Pant, the visit comes on the back of a memorable run on the cricket field. He smashed 128 against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday, becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.
He is only the third wicketkeeper in the world to achieve the feat, after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow.