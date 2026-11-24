Rishabh Pant trades his bat for a steering wheel at McLaren's Formula 1 facility.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Oscar Piastri at McLaren's facility. Photograph: Kind courtesy McLaren/Instagram

Key Points Rishabh Pant visited McLaren's facility, experiencing a Formula 1 simulator.

Pant gave McLaren driver Oscar Piastri a cricket batting lesson, focusing on stance.

Piastri, a cricket fan, made a good connection with the ball, impressing Pant.

Rishabh Pant traded the cricket pitch for the Formula 1 simulator during a visit to McLaren's facility, where he got behind the wheel and tried his hand at racing.

But the wicketkeeper-batter wasn't done playing student. He soon turned teacher, giving McLaren driver Oscar Piastri a batting lesson and showing him how to get his stance right.

Sporting Crossover Fun

Piastri made a decent connection with the ball, drawing a playful response from Pant, who joked that the Australian could now join his team.

The sporting crossover was a fun one for Piastri, who is a cricket fan and admires cricket legend Ricky Ponting.

Pant's Recent Cricket Achievements

For Pant, the visit comes on the back of a memorable run on the cricket field. He smashed 128 against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday, becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He is only the third wicketkeeper in the world to achieve the feat, after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow.