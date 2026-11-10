Rishabh Pant 'completely fit', set to leave for New Zealand on Nov 12

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been declared fully fit by the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is set to bolster India's Test squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is all set to get his fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence and leave for New Zealand on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant has received full fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

He is scheduled to depart for Wellington, New Zealand, on November 12 to join the Test squad.

Pant had sustained a side strain earlier but has successfully completed match simulation drills.

With 52 Tests, Pant is a senior player with experience playing Test cricket in New Zealand.

India's Test team is set to get a boost as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to get his fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence and leave for New Zealand on Thursday.

Pant, who sustained a side strain while playing Irani Cup for Rest of India, was initially named in the India A squad for one unofficial Test subject to fitness.

However, he didn't get the required 'RTP' (Return To Play) certificate from the CoE.

Fitness Clearance and Departure

"Pant is completely fit. He is undergoing the match simulation drills at the CoE today and there is one round (of simulation) scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday). Upon successful completion of both rounds, Pant will then leave for Wellington on November 12," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.

Pant's Experience and Record

Pant is one of the few cricketers in this current set-up, who has the experience of playing Test cricket in New Zealand during the two-Test series in 2020.

The 29-year-old Pant is one of the senior-most players in the set-up with 52 Tests under his belt.

He has scored eight centuries and 21 fifties at an average of above 43, having Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa among the SENA countries.