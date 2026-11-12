Fit-again Rishabh Pant leaves for New Zealand to join India Test squad

Rishabh Pant has successfully cleared his fitness test and is now set to join the national squad in New Zealand for the crucial two-Test series, boosting the team's prospects.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant posted a picture of an airplane wing in an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he was flying to New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant has passed his fitness test on Thursday.

He is travelling to New Zealand to join the Indian national team for a two-Test series.

Pant was sidelined since August with a left-side strain.

He is expected to be available for selection for the first test starting Wednesday.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has passed a fitness test and left to join the national team in New Zealand for a two-Test series, media reports said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last played for India in August, was sidelined with a left-side strain.

Pant's Return To Action

He was named in India's squad last month pending a fitness clearance at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, where he underwent rehabilitation.

On Thursday, Pant posted a picture of an airplane wing in an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he was flying to New Zealand, where India are currently playing a five-match One-day International series.

Local media reports said Pant would be available for selection for the first Test against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday.