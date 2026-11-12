Home  » Cricket » Fit-again Rishabh Pant leaves for New Zealand to join India Test squad

Fit-again Rishabh Pant leaves for New Zealand to join India Test squad

Updated: November 12, 2026 18:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Rishabh Pant has successfully cleared his fitness test and is now set to join the national squad in New Zealand for the crucial two-Test series, boosting the team's prospects.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant posted a picture of an airplane wing in an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he was flying to New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant has passed his fitness test on Thursday.
  • He is travelling to New Zealand to join the Indian national team for a two-Test series.
  • Pant was sidelined since August with a left-side strain.
  • He is expected to be available for selection for the first test starting Wednesday.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has passed a fitness test and left to join the national team in New Zealand for a two-Test series, media reports said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who last played for India in August, was sidelined with a left-side strain.

Pant's Return To Action

He was named in India's squad last month pending a fitness clearance at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, where he underwent rehabilitation.

 

On Thursday, Pant posted a picture of an airplane wing in an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he was flying to New Zealand, where India are currently playing a five-match One-day International series.

Local media reports said Pant would be available for selection for the first Test against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

rishabh pantindia cricket teamnew zealand tourfitness testtest series

More From Rediff

Ness Wadia reveals why Punjab Kings let go of Arshdeep

Ness Wadia reveals why Punjab Kings let go of Arshdeep
1st Test, Day 3: Mendis, De Silva punish Pakistan with twin tons

1st Test, Day 3: Mendis, De Silva punish Pakistan with twin tons
It's Official! Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married

It's Official! Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married

Related Stories

Rishabh Pant 'completely fit', set to leave for New Zealand on Nov 12

Rishabh Pant 'completely fit', set to leave for New Zealand on Nov 12

Quick Links

Rishabh PantNew ZealandIndia TestInstagramCentre of ExcellenceBCCI

Web Stories

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026