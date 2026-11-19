India A, featuring a blend of established T20 stars and promising young talent, is set to kick off its Rising Stars Asia Cup campaign against Nepal on Friday, offering a crucial platform for players to shine in the 50-over format and catch the eye of national selectors.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh will look to make a strong statement in the Rising Stars Asia Cup after losing his place in India's T20 team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India A will begin their Rising Stars Asia Cup campaign against Nepal on Friday in Doha.

The squad features prominent T20 players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, captain Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh, aiming to prove their 50-over capabilities.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, known for his temperament and explosive innings, will be a key player to watch.

Players like Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Ayush Badoni will be looking to make a strong impression to regain national team spots or attract selectors.

Pacer Harshit Rana returns from injury, aiming to demonstrate full fitness during the tournament.

Star T20 players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma will have an opportunity to enhance their 50-over credentials when a power-packed India begin their Rising Stars Asia Cup campaign against Nepal in Doha on Friday.

The other proven T20 performers in the India A squad include captain Tilak Varma and finisher Rinku Singh, who has lost his place in the national T20 team.

Key Players To Watch In India A Squad

The selectors have picked a whole lot of India players for this competition. Tilak was part of the recent ODI series in New Zealand but did not get a game.

All eyes will be on 15-year-old Sooryavanshi who has shown the temperament to play a long innings for the U-19 and 'A' teams. His 94 off 29 balls in the Tri-Series in Sri Lanka earlier this year got the attention of the cricketing world.

He recently had the honour of captaining Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Familiar faces in the squad also include Prabhsimran Singh, fit-again pacer Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and all-rounder Suryansh Shedge.

Sooryavanshi, Shedge and Harsh Dubey were also part of the A squad in the tournament last year. The competition was staged in the T20 format last year.

Players Aiming For A Comeback

Among the players who will have a point to prove include Shahbaz Ahmed, Rinku and Ayush Badoni. Badoni was a late addition to the squad after Rajat Patidar decided to pull out from the event.

Having lost his place in the Indian team, Rinku has plenty to play for. Badoni made a stellar start to the domestic season and would want to carry that form here to attract the attention of the national selectors. Shahbaz last played for India in 2023.

Pacer Harshit would look to show that he is back to 100 percent fitness having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

India A And Nepal Squads Announced

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Tilak Varma [C], Rinku Singh [VC], Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahmad, Arjun Kumal, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Deepak Dumre, Sandeep Jora, Abhishek Gautam, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan, Dev Khanal.

Match starts 3.30 PM IST.