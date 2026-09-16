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Rinku Swaps Cricket For Football

By REDIFF CRICKET September 16, 2026 14:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rinku Singh is making the most of his break in the UK, swapping cricket for football and basketball.

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh enjoys a sporting break in the UK. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rinku Singh visited the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Old Trafford.
  • He watched a London Lions basketball game at the Copper Box Arena.
  • Rinku took a shot at basketball and scored, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh may be away from the cricket field, but the India batter is certainly not staying away from sport.

From Spurs to Manchester United and basketball, Rinku has been enjoying a sporting break in the UK.

Not picked for the T20I series against Afghanistan or the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, Rinku has been enjoying some time away from cricket.

Rinku's Football Stadium Tour

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

Rinku was at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to watch Spurs take on Everton in the Premier League. The club shared a picture of the cricketer holding a Tottenham jersey, with the caption, 'Rinku Singh, Spurs ke ghar'.

He also made a pit stop at Manchester United's Old Trafford, the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

'Sixes Only' To Basketball Shot

Rinku Singh

Rinku then headed to the Copper Box Arena to watch a London Lions pre-season basketball game, where he was invited onto the court for a light-hearted chat with the host.

Asked what he enjoys doing most on a cricket pitch, Rinku had a typically straightforward answer, 'Sixes only'.

The host then challenged him to try his hand at basketball. Rinku initially looked a little hesitant but eventually found the target, sending the ball through the hoop and drawing cheers from the crowd.

 

Rinku Singh

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Rinku SinghRinku Swaps Cricket For FootballSpurs ke gharManchester UnitedCopper Box Arena

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