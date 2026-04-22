Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj Offer Prayers At Varanasi's Ganga Aarti

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Saroj/Instagram

Key Points Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

The couple were engaged at a Lucknow hotel last year.

Their wedding is likely to take place in June.

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh took some time off from the hectic grind of IPL 2026 to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Tuesday.



Rinku was joined by fiancee Priya Saroj, the Samajwadi Party MP, as the couple took a boat ride through the Ganga Dwar of the temple and participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.





'Kashi, the land of Mahadev and the holy company of Ganga,' Priya captioned the Instagram post.



The couple were engaged at a Lucknow hotel last year. Their wedding, which was postponed, is likely to take place in June.





Rinku bounced back to form in the previous match, stroking an unbeaten fifty to help KKR register their first win in IPL 2026 after four straight defeats.