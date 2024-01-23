News
Rinku Singh named in India A squad vs England Lions

Rinku Singh named in India A squad vs England Lions

Source: PTI
January 23, 2024 10:32 IST
Rinku Singh has played 44 first-class matches

IMAGE: Rinku Singh has played 44 first-class matches scoring 3109 runs at an average of 57.57. Photograph: BCCI

White-ball specialist Rinku Singh was on Tuesday drafted into the India 'A' squad for the second four-day match against England Lions in Ahmedabad starting Wednesday.

 

The explosive middle-order batter, known for his exploits in the T20I format, had made his ODI debut in the South Africa series where he played two matches scoring 17 and 38.

The Uttar Pradesh left hander has played 44 first-class matches, scoring 3109 runs at an average of 57.57.

India 'A' had drawn the first four-day match against the England Lions last week.

India 'A' squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
