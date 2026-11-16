Rinku Singh Invites PM Modi to Wedding with SP MP Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are gearing up for their December 4 wedding, having personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the grand event.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and his family met PM Modi on Sunday to personally invited for him for his wedding. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

Key Points Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are set to marry on December 4.

Rinku Singh, along with his family, personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding.

The couple's family also extended an invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place in Lucknow, with notable personalities from cricket and politics expected to attend.

Priya Saroj represents the Machhlishahr constituency in the Lok Sabha as a Samajwadi Party leader.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family on Sunday and personally invited him to his wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Rinku and Saroj are scheduled to tie the knot on December 4.

A Special Invitation

'Honoured to meet our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us,' Rinku wrote, sharing a photograph of the meeting on Instagram.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held in Lucknow, with several prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket and politics expected to attend.

Inviting UP's Chief Minister

On Friday, Rinku's family also extended an invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. His mother Beena Devi, brother Sonu Singh and sister Neha Singh visited the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow to personally hand over the wedding invitation.

Rinku and Priya got engaged in June last year. Priya, a Samajwadi Party leader, represents the Machhlishahr constituency in the Lok Sabha.