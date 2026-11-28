'There is only one option for the captaincy role at Kolkata Knight Riders, and that is Rinku Singh, if they want to go towards him. They named him vice-captain last year, so that makes his case even stronger.'

IMAGE: Rinku Singh could take over as KKR's captain for IPL 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra both back Rinku Singh as the top choice for Kolkata Knight Riders' captaincy in the upcoming IPL season.

Rinku Singh's previous role as KKR's vice-captain strengthens his case for the leadership position.

Shai Hope and Sunil Narine are also mentioned as potential captaincy options for KKR.

Aakash Chopra expressed surprise at KKR's decision to retain Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a high price, citing concerns over his availability and injury proneness.

Rinku Singh is likely to be named Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, as the three-time champions look to plug gaps in their squad at the upcoming IPL auction.

KKR are searching for a new captain ahead of the auction on December 16 in Goa, following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement.

"There is a lot of chatter going on about making Rinku Singh the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and right now, they do not have many options in their squad in terms of leadership. Rinku looks like the best option," Pathan said on JioStar.

Captaincy Options for KKR

The 42-year-old from Vadodara said the franchise could also look to buy a captain at the auction, naming West Indies' Shai Hope as an option.

"They might even consider buying a captain from the auction, and if that is the case, then only one player comes to mind, Shai Hope, who just played a series in India and did a very good job," Pathan said.

"So, they can definitely explore that option too if they want, but knowing how their team management operates, I feel Rinku Singh is going to become Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also backed Rinku, who was KKR's vice-captain last season, for the leadership role, while naming Sunil Narine as another option.

"There is only one option for the captaincy role at Kolkata Knight Riders, and that is Rinku Singh, if they want to go towards him. They named him vice-captain last year, so that makes his case even stronger.

"Narine is another option. He has led in the past, so he will not be a bad option at all," Chopra said.

Surprise Over Cameron Green Retention

Chopra, however, questioned KKR's decision to retain Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 25.20 crore.

"I am a little surprised by their decision not to release Cameron Green, because 25.20 crore is a lot of money. They are going into the auction with a purse of 41 crore. If they had released Green, they would have come in with a bigger purse and could have even bought him back at a huge discount. Nobody would have bid 25 crore on Cameron Green in this particular auction.

"What I have heard is they tried to offload him via trade, but no team took him. Most of the franchises rejected that offer because he is Australian and with the Ashes taking place right after the IPL, his availability is a doubt," he said.

"So, I am a little surprised that they have still held onto Green and we will find out eventually whether that turns out to be good or bad, how much he bowls, and how available he remains, because Cameron Green is a very injury-prone player."

Impact of Rahane's Release

Pathan, a member of the Indian team that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, felt Rahane's release would open the door for Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the top of the order.

"There are no major surprises in terms of the releases they have made. Ajinkya Rahane not being there will allow Angkrish Raghuvanshi to open the innings if they want him to play that role, so a lot of things will fall nicely into place for them.

"With Harshit Rana regaining fitness for bowling after missing out last year, you will see strength there as well. So, if Kolkata have a good leader, their upcoming season will be much better compared to the last one," he said.