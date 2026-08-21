'Rinku Singh among top 5 finishers in the world'

Meerut Mavericks fast bowler Kartik Tyagi has heaped praise on captain Rinku Singh, declaring him 'almost in the Top 5 batters' globally for his exceptional ability to dominate high-pressure death-over situations, a sentiment reinforced by Rinku's recent match-winning heroics in the UP T20 League.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh slammed a match-winning half-century to power Meerut Mavericks to victory against Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League. Photograph: Meerut Mavericks/Instagram

Key Points Kartik Tyagi rates Rinku Singh among the top five finishers in world cricket for his ability to perform under pressure in death overs.

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 55 off 24 deliveries, including 26 runs in one over, secured a DLS victory for Meerut Mavericks against Lucknow Falcons.

Tyagi highlighted Rinku's consistent track record in T20 cricket, with 702 runs in 48 T20Is at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 156.

Rinku Singh's captaincy instils an aggressive 'dominate' mindset within the Meerut Mavericks squad.

Meerut Mavericks are currently the only unbeaten team in UP T20 Season 4, leading the points table after three wins.

Meerut Mavericks fast bowler Kartik Tyagi lavished high praise on captain Rinku Singh, stating that the left-hander comfortably ranks among the top five finishers in world cricket when it comes to dominating pressure situations in the death overs.

Tyagi's remarks come on the heels of Rinku's stunning match-winning performance in Match 8 of the UP T20 League Season 4, when the Meerut captain snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Lucknow Falcons at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rinku's Match-Winning Performance

Chasing a stiff target of 184, Meerut were lagging behind the DLS par score as rain began to fall in the 17th over.

With the match on the line, Rinku staged an astonishing counter-attack, smashing 26 runs off just five deliveries in the 17th over bowled by Navneet Kumar. His explosive, unbeaten 55 off 24 deliveries propelled the Mavericks to 154/6 in 16.5 overs, five runs ahead of the DLS requirement when heavy rain ended play, securing an improbable victory for his side.

Tyagi's High Praise for Singh

Reflecting on his Rinku's batting heroics, Tyagi, who was his team-mate at KKR during IPL 2026 and is now playing under him at Meerut Mavericks, hailed the left-hander as one of the top finishers in world cricket.

"At the number he goes to bat, the way he performs at the end... if you look across the entire world, he almost comes in the Top 5 batters who come in at this number and dominate the game like this. As long as he is at the crease, we always have that confidence that whatever the situation is, the match can be made for us," said Tyagi.

"He has that confidence, and so do we. As a player, the amount of hard work he has put in, hardly anyone here has done. The result of that is something he gets, and our team benefits as well."

Consistent T20 Track Record

Rinku's reputation as an elite death-overs batter is backed by his consistent track record in T20 cricket. Operating predominantly in high-pressure finishing roles, he has scored 702 runs in 48 T20 Internationals at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 156, alongside some explosive knocks in the IPL.

Beyond his batting exploits, Tyagi emphasised the aggressive and fearless mindset Rinku instils in the squad as a leader:

"Playing under his captaincy gives a lot of confidence. If you look at his attitude, we stay on the ground with this mindset that we just have to dominate. Not just win, but dominate. He thinks that way and motivates us like that. Then when we bowl, our expectations from ourselves are also in that way that we have to go out and dominate," he said.

Following their thrilling win over Lucknow, the Meerut Mavericks have now won all three of their opening matches this season. They remain the only unbeaten team in UP T20 Season 4 and sit clear at the top of the points table.