Rinku is batting too low down the order: Dada

Source: PTI
April 11, 2025 00:10 IST
April 11, 2025 00:10 IST

Rinku Singh has struggled with the bat this season

IMAGE: Rinku Singh has struggled with the bat this season. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was also quizzed about Kolkata Knight Riders' home woes at Eden Gardens, where they have lost two out of three games, including a dramatic four-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

"Please ask Ajinkya Rahane. He'll be able to answer that (what's wrong with KKR at home). They were cruising in the last game and should have won that game with an over to spare," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event here after his AI Digital Avatar was launched by Ikonz.

 

"They've got some fabulous players. Rahane himself is in very good form. My only worry is I see Rinku Singh too much low down the order."

"It's still early days. I'm sure they've got the opportunity to turn it around," he added.

The lack of 'home advantage' in IPL this year with franchises reportedly not getting pitches to their liking has also become a heated topic of discussion.

Asked whether he supports home advantage in the IPL, Ganguly gave a measured response.

"Yeah, why not? It depends on how it goes. I know why you're asking, but I don't want to comment on that."

Looking ahead to cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Ganguly welcomed the move, calling it a golden opportunity for Indian cricket.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for all the cricketers to win a medal, to win an Olympic medal. India is very strong, so I am sure it will be an opportunity for India to win an Olympic gold in the years to come.

"Cricket in the Olympics is, it will make young players dream of an Olympic medal, the gold, silver or bronze," he added.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

