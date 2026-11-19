MS Dhoni has officially transitioned into a team mentor role for Chennai Super Kings, marking the end of his illustrious playing career and drawing insights from former teammate Virender Sehwag on this significant shift.

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag feels it was the right time for MS Dhoni to step away from playing cricket and take up a mentoring role at CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MS Dhoni officially transitioned from player to team mentor for Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Virender Sehwag stated that Dhoni has been mentoring CSK since day one, but the official role could bring a different kind of pressure.

Dhoni's illustrious IPL playing career spanned 19 seasons, including five titles as CSK captain.

He handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

Dhoni's final IPL appearance was during the 2025 season, and he missed the 2026 edition due to injury.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that it was the right time for MS Dhoni to step away from playing cricket and that his taking up the role of team mentor could bring a different kind of pressure.

MS Dhoni's illustrious IPL campaign, which spanned 19 seasons and five trophies for CSK as a captain, ended on Tuesday, with the franchise not retaining him ahead of the 2027 auctions.

However, Dhoni, 45, will continue his association with CSK as a team mentor, with his role being officially announced by the five-time champions on Tuesday.

Sehwag's Perspective On Dhoni's New Role

Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Sehwag, who shared the field with Dhoni in Indian colours for several years, said that Dhoni has in fact been mentoring the CSK team since day one with his leadership; however, taking the role officially, on paper, could bring a different kind of pressure.

"Dhoni has been mentoring Chennai since day one, acting as captain, building the team and leading it on the field. Taking on the official role of mentor may bring a different kind of pressure. Every player's time eventually comes, and perhaps this was the right time for Dhoni to step away from playing cricket, which is why he announced his retirement," said Sehwag, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy.

Dhoni's Enduring IPL Legacy And Transition

Having been one of the tournament's faces since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher, and one of the most influential players in the competition.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

The Path To Mentorship: Captaincy Transition

Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition.

However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches.

His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player.

Dhoni's IPL Playing Career Statistics

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.