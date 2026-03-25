Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings seek blessings ahead of IPL 2026

IMAGE: Head coach Ricky Ponting during a puja conducted by Punjab Kings at the New International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Photographs: Punjab Kings

Key Points Punjab Kings held a puja in Chandigarh ahead of IPL 2026.

Coaching staff, including Ricky Ponting, attended the ceremony

Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly joined the squad, boosting team strength.

Punjab Kings begin season against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

Last year's runners-up Punjab Kings, looking to go one step further this season, have begun their final preparations for IPL 2026, performing a puja before welcoming key overseas recruits to their camp.

Head coach Ricky Ponting led from the front as the Kings held a puja at the New International Cricket Stadium in Mohali, seeking blessings ahead of the new season.

Apart from Ponting, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and wicketkeeping coach Brad Haddin attended the ceremony as the team marked the formal start of their campaign.

Kings get Stoinis, Connolly boost

The squad received a timely boost with the arrival of Australian players Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly.

Both of them joined the camp in high spirits and are expected to add depth and balance, bringing a mix of experience and youthful energy to the lineup.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings will open their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at home.

Last year, they lost a close final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, falling short by six runs in the title clash.