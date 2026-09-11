Ricky Ponting: US Cricket's Growth Slower Than Expected, But 2028 Olympics Offer Hope

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting shares his insights on the slower-than-expected growth of cricket in the United States, while highlighting the immense potential for the sport's expansion, driven by the US national team's improved performance and its upcoming inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting coaches Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket and said more effort was needed at the grassroots level to grow the sport in USA. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ricky Ponting believes cricket's growth in the US has been slower than expected over the past three years, despite its potential.

He sees the US as a prime market for cricket to expand, particularly with the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Ponting highlights the improved competitiveness of the US men's team, noting their strong performances in recent T20 World Cups, including a victory over Pakistan.

He stresses the importance of grassroots development, advocating for efforts to attract young children to cricket over sports like baseball.

Ponting is actively involved in US cricket's growth, investing in Century Cricket Centres to establish indoor training facilities with performance-tracking technology.

Ricky Ponting said the growth of cricket in the United States has not been as fast as he expected, but he still sees potential with the US national team becoming more competitive, and the sport set to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Assessing US Cricket's Trajectory

Former Australia captain Ponting, who coaches Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket, said more effort was needed at the grassroots level to grow the sport in the country. "It's been a slow-burn so far... if I'm totally honest," Ponting told Reuters on a video call. "I don't think it's grown as quickly as I'd have expected over the last three years."

However, the 51-year-old said he believed the US to be one of the best markets for the sport to grow. "I think there's such a great opportunity... for people like me to be involved and help grow the game," he added.

Coaching Success and National Team Progress

Ponting led Washington to their maiden MLC title in 2024, his first season in charge, but they narrowly lost the final in the next two editions. "Emotion-wise... hasn't all been plain sailing," Ponting said.

The Australian was particularly impressed by the US men's team, who went toe to toe with Test-playing nations in the last two T20 World Cups and earned a famous victory on home soil over former champions Pakistan. "The US team's now a lot better, lot more competitive... I think once you start having a successful national team, that's when you can also start growing the game at different levels," he said.

Investing in Grassroots Development

Ponting is involved in the sport's growth in the US, joining Century Cricket Centres as an investor as they opened their first indoor training facility in New York, with technology that can track a player's performance. "If the game's going to really prosper in the US, we must break into the grassroots level and make the game attractive to young kids coming through primary school that might otherwise have played baseball," he added.