Rickelton, Stubbs shine as SA maul Ireland in 1st ODI

Rickelton, Stubbs shine as SA maul Ireland in 1st ODI

October 03, 2024 10:30 IST
South Africa's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during the first ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs scored career-best half-centuries to dig South Africa out of trouble with the bat and help their side to a 139-run victory over Ireland in the first of three One-Day Internationals in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

After electing to bat, South Africa slipped to 39 for three before left-hander Rickelton scored 91 from 102 balls and Stubbs 79 from 86 to rescue the innings with a fourth wicket stand of 152 as they posted a par score of 271

for nine.

Mark Adair took 4/50 and Craig Young 3/45 as Ireland bowled well on a seaming wicket, bar the stand between Rickelton and Stubbs where the batters' aggressive style put the pressure back on the bowlers.

 

South Africa’s pace attack took advantage of the conditions and never let Ireland build momentum in their innings, taking wickets at regular intervals as they reduced their opponents to 61 for five and eventually 132 all out.

George Dockrell top scored in the innings with 21, and seamer Lizaad Williams took career-best figures of 4/32.

South Africa, who have rested several regulars for the series, play Ireland again at the same venue on Friday with the final match on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
