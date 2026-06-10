Richa's valiant 68 goes in vain as India lose final warm-up game to England

Richa Ghosh’s brilliant 68 nearly rescued India from a batting collapse, but England’s strong all-round performance, led by Dani Gibson and Linsey Smith, secured a narrow five-run warm-up victory.

IMAGE: Rich Ghosh smashed nine boundaries and two sixes in her 36-ball 68. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points England beat India by five runs in a Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match.

England posted 171/6 on the back of half-centuries from Amy Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt, with Dani Gibson’s late hitting providing a decisive boost in the final overs.

India’s top order collapsed again, with only Richa Ghosh’s blistering 68 off 36 balls offering resistance as wickets fell at regular intervals despite a late counter-attack.

Gibson’s all-round performance and Linsey Smith’s composure in the final overs ensured England edged India.

Richa Ghosh produced a breathtaking late assault but India's brittle top-order batting proved costly as Dani Gibson's sparkling all-round show powered England to a narrow five-run win in their final Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Wednesday.

After Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl, England rode on half-centuries from Amy Jones (64 off 45 balls) and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (57 off 45 balls) before Gibson's unbeaten 30 off just 12 balls lifted them to 171 for 6.

India's chase never quite gathered momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals, but Richa's stunning 68 off 36 balls nearly pulled off the impossible before left-arm spinner Linsey Smith (3/42) held her nerve to bowl India out for 166 in 19.5 overs.

Gibson also took the wickets of Bhatia and Fulmali in the crucial middle overs phase to return with 2/17 from her two overs, while Charlie Dean (2/1) and Tilly Corteen-Coleman (2/22) also provided fine support.

The defeat exposed a few concerns for India ahead of the T20 World Cup, with the top order misfiring once again, and fielding lapses allowing England crucial extra runs.

Gibson smashed Renuka Singh for two fours and one six to collect 19 runs in the last over, and that proved decisive.

India's Batting Falters Despite Richa's Counter-Attack

Smriti Mandhana's lean run continued as she fell for one, extending a worrying sequence in which her highest score in seven innings since her 82 against Australia in February has been just 37.

Shafali Verma made a brisk 13 off six balls before miscuing Issy Wong, while Yastika Bhatia (15), skipper Harmanpreet (17) and Bharti Fulmali (18) also failed to convert their starts.

At 132 for 7 in 17.3 overs, India looked well out of the contest before Richa launched a spectacular counter-attack. Needing 38 from the last two overs, the Bengal wicketkeeper-batter tore into Wong, smashing three fours and a six in a 21-run penultimate over to bring the equation down to 17 off the final over.

• How Mithali Raj built her legacy from nothing

IMAGE: Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the wicket of Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Richa continued her charge against Smith, first sweeping her for a four and then launching a massive straight six to reduce the target to six runs from three balls. However, with victory within sight, Smith lured Richa out of her crease and wicketkeeper Alice Capsey completed the stumping.

Renuka then holed out while attempting a big hit as India were dismissed with one ball remaining.

England Build Strong Platform Through Top-Order Brilliance

Earlier, England's innings was built around a 70-run stand between Jones and Sciver-Brunt after India had kept things tight in the opening phase.

Jones punished anything loose during her 45-ball 64, while Sciver-Brunt, returned to rhythm with a 57-run knock with eight fours.

India's bowlers did well to control the scoring for large periods, especially around the rain interruption, but Gibson's late blitz tilted the balance decisively.

Shreyanka Patil was India's standout bowler, claiming 2/29 and striking twice in successive deliveries in the penultimate over to dismiss Sciver-Brunt and Dean. Four other bowlers picked up a wicket each.

India also gave the new ball to Shafali Verma, an indication that the team management views her as a potential sixth bowler. The off-spinner returned figures of 1 for 18 from two overs, including the key wicket of Jones.

However, veteran spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma was not used with the ball as India rotated six bowling options, while Shreyanka and Radha Yadav (1/38) once again made strong cases with disciplined performances.

Brief scores:

England 171/6 in 20 overs (Amy Jones 64, Nat Sciver-Brunt 57, Dani Gibson 30 not out; Shreyanka Patil 2/29) beat India 166 all out in 19.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 68; Linsey Smith 3/42, Charlie Dean 2/16, Tilly Corteen-Coleman 2/22, Dani Gibson 2/17) by five runs.