Home  » Cricket » Richa Ghosh injury scare ahead of India's semifinal

Richa Ghosh injury scare ahead of India's semifinal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 25, 2025 20:01 IST

Richa Ghosh

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh suffered a blow to her finger while keeping wickets. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi on Saturday said wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is being monitored by the strength and conditioning team, adding that the players' workloads have been carefully managed considering the long duration of the Women's World Cup.

India will take on Bangladesh in their final league match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday before their semifinal against Australia on October 30.

Ghosh's absence from the optional training session in Navi Mumbai on Saturday was notable after she suffered a blow to her finger while keeping wickets in the match against New Zealand two days ago.

 

"With regards to Richa's fitness, I think she is fine and the S&C team is taking care of it. They are still discussing, so I don't have the exact updates about it but she looks fine," Salvi told the media here after India's training session.

The optional session was attended skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and deputy Smriti Mandhana, who did not train, but those who trained included Uma Chetry, who kept the wickets when Ghosh had to leave the field against New Zealand.

The others who trained here were all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Harleen Deol. Barring Deol, none of these players had featured against New Zealand.

"Since we entered into the World Cup, we already knew that it was a very long tournament and the workloads were planned accordingly," Salvi said.

“We had said that (when) we get into the World Cup, we plan almost 2-3 months back, so the workload point of view, everything is taken care of,” he added.

Salvi admitted there were “executional errors” from the bowlers earlier in the tournament when India lost three matches on the trot.

"If you see the powerplays we have been good. In the middle over segments also we have been good but there were a few errors which we made in between — obviously those were executional errors — which we have already identified,” he said.

"Once we identified the areas, we work upon them into the nets to go towards it. In slogs (overs), yes, we want to get better at that and since it is a young bowling attack and they all are hungry to learn every day in and day out."

"The dew is also not helping at times, the ball becomes wet but no excuses, the girls are working towards getting better at whatever they can do."

Salvi said given the dew factor at almost every venue India have played in this World Cup, they keep practicing to bowl with wet balls.

"If you talk about the dew and the current conditions that we are operating in, (we) already knew that dew will be there at each of the venue that we are going to play when we started off."

“(The) girls are practicing with the wet balls. In every practice session if you have a closer look, they start with the conventional dry ball and then as they get into (it further), they practice with the wet balls a lot."

“When the dew actually comes into the game, they already have that mindset that we have already practiced it, now it's about going out there and executing our skills,” Salvi said.

With 14 wickets so far in six matches, Deepti Sharma has been India's premier bowler in the World Cup and Salvi said working on getting more “zip” to her stock ball has worked in her favour.

“She is a champion player. Every time India needs a performance, Deepti has always raised her hands, be it batting, be it bowling, you go into the different, different series that we have played so far in the build up for the World Cup, she has always contributed,” he said.

“The skills in terms of her stock ball, she has worked upon that, (getting more) zip into the stock ball (is something) she has worked upon. She has (also) worked upon different variation balls and getting accuracy and control over it,” Salvi said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
