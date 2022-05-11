News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rib injury rules Jadeja out for remainder of IPL 2022

Rib injury rules Jadeja out for remainder of IPL 2022

Source: PTI
May 11, 2022 22:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Ravindra Jadeja arrives at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of an IPL 2022 game earlier in the season. Photograph: BCCI

Senior India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a rib injury, days after quitting the leadership role.

 

"Ravindra Jadeja won't be playing CSK's next two games as he has suffered a rib cage injury. He has already gone home," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Jadeja apparently didn't play the match against Delhi Capitals due to an upper body injury, sustained during an earlier match against the RCB.

Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games, had a forgettable season as all he could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

While the official reason being given for Jadeja's unavailability is injury, sources tracking developments in the CSK camp claimed that the all-rounder has been dropped.

"It seems there is more to it. Jadeja has also unfollowed CSK on Instagram," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The CSK CEO when asked about Jadeja's decision to unfollow the franchise on social media, didn't want to read too much into it.

"I have no clue about all this stuff like Instagram and twitter and so I won't be able to tell you much about these things," the CEO sai

While Jadeja led CSK in eight games losing six and winning two, the 'Yellow brigade' has won three out of four games since Dhoni is back as the leader.

Dhoni, after taking the leadership mantle back from Jadeja, had in a roundabout manner claimed that the all-rounder was told during the last season that he would be handed captaincy for 2022 edition.

It was typical Dhoni-style subtle message about the Saurashtra player not doing his homework.

At 33, Jadeja is a senior India star and decorated performer in his own right. It appeared that he wasn't given full charge during the time he was at the helm, an indication of that was when he was seen fielding in the deep.

Those who have keenly followed CSK franchise over the years have observed that if a CSK player is injured, he normally doesn't come to the ground. Only those who are dropped sit in the dug-out. And for the record, Jadeja was in the dug-out

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Preview: MI to play for pride, CSK survival
IPL Preview: MI to play for pride, CSK survival
Kohli hints at ABD's return at RCB
Kohli hints at ABD's return at RCB
Cannot afford to lose my line and length: Rashid Khan
Cannot afford to lose my line and length: Rashid Khan
India among 34 nations where marital rape is not crime
India among 34 nations where marital rape is not crime
Before SC, sedition law criticised by various courts
Before SC, sedition law criticised by various courts
IPL PIX: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
IPL PIX: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Gyanvapi mosque survey: Court order tomorrow
Gyanvapi mosque survey: Court order tomorrow

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Rohit told me not to get stressed about price-tag'

'Rohit told me not to get stressed about price-tag'

Hardik Pandya is the best captain of IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya is the best captain of IPL 2022

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances