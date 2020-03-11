Rhodes, Morkel steer South Africa Legends past Windies

Source:

March 11, 2020 23:22 IST

IMAGE: Jonty Rhodes scored an unbeaten 53 not out to take South Africa past the West Indies in the Road Safety World Series legends match in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: Road Safety World Series/Twitter

Jonty Rhodes and Albie Morkel recreated old magic as their blistering knocks helped South Africa Legends beat West Indies Legends by six wickets in the Road Safety World Series match, in Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Chasing 144, South Africa was teetering at 42 for 4 before Rhodes (53 not out) and Morkel (54 not out) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners.

Rhodes rekindled memories as he hammered six fours and a six. So did Morkel during their unbroken 104-run stand.

There were expectations from Herschelle Gibbs, but he perished quickly.

Earlier, South Africa restricted West Indies Legends to 143 for 8 despite promising starts by openers Daren Ganga (31) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (21), who added 48 for the first wicket.

South Africa's left-arm orthodox bowler Paul Harris (3-21) sent both the openers back in quick succession.

He also dismissed the legendary Brian Lara (4) cheaply.

However, Ricardo Powell's 30 and a quickfire 23 by all-rounder Carl Hooper propelled the West Indies to 143 for 8.