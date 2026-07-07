Rested Or Dropped? What Next For Sanju Samson?

While there was no stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from breaking into the Indian team, the selectors could have done better than show Sanju Samson the door abruptly.

IMAGE: India's T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson was shockingly left out for the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe later this month. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson smashed three explosive half-centuries in a row to power India to their third T20 World Cup title in March.

While selectors have stayed mum so far, Samson has been rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

It is important to note despite the recent lean run, Samson's numbers since March 1, 2026, are superior to his team-mates.

The only constant for Sanju Samson seems to be his repeated axing from the Indian team.



Yet again, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter finds himself on the crossroads after being left out for the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, which otherwise would have been a perfect opportunity for to regain form and confidence.



It seems that Samson, the hero of India's T20 World Cup triumph, gets the axe at the first possible opportunity.

First, he was left out of the playing XI for the second T20I against England in Manchester following three failures in a row (including two in Ireland). Then he was altogether dropped from the Indian squad for the trip to Zimbabwe later this month.



While the selectors have stayed mum so far, several theories are floating around. One is that Samson has been given a rest with the selectors keen to try out young players against Zimbabwe.



But, for a player who features in just one format, rest is hardly a convincing excuse. After all, not so long ago, the 31 year old was the toast of the nation after his three successive fifties powered India to their third T20 World Cup title.



The World Cup was not so smooth ride for Samson. Before his dream run, the stylish right-hander had fallen out of favour and was dropped for the first couple of games.

India's shock defeat to South Africa, forced a rejig and handed Samson a lifeline as he was brought back as the opener with Ishan Kishan shifted to No. 3.



A determined Samson made most of the opportunity. He produced his best showing with the bat for India, smashing three explosive half-centuries in a row -- 97 from 57 balls in the Super 8s match against West Indies, 89 from 42 balls against England in the semi-final and 89 from 46 balls in the final against New Zealand and was deservedly named the player of the tournament.



But then came the shock, as Samson's magical knocks were conveniently forgotten in the next few months.



A free-flowing batter, Samson has been given the licence to go after the bowlers in the Powerplay with the team management backing him to retain his place even if he suffers a few failures in his selfless pursuit of the team's goals.

Is Gambhir Unhappy With Samson?

IMAGE: Sanju Samson lost his place in the playing XI after three successive failures with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drafted as the opener in his place. Photograph: BCCI

Coach Gautam Gambhir praised Samson's approach during the T20 World Cup.



'We know what Sanju can do, there was never any doubt about his talent and explosiveness. If he gets going, he can win you the game in the first six overs,' Gambhir had said after the World Cup.



'He's a world class player, we all know how good a player Sanju is. It was all about backing him. When the team needed him the most -- obviously today was the day -- he showed his full potential," the India coach had said after his match-winning knock against the West Indies.



So it was natural that fans went into overdrive when the same Gambhir was seen having an animated chat with Samson before the second T20I against England in Manchester. Not only was he left out of the playing XI but days later, he was also dropped from the Indian T20 squad entirely.



With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar staying silent on the issue, many questions remain unanswered. It is not clear whether Samson has been genuinely rested for the Zimbabwe tour. But one thing is clear that if Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh makes most of his chances in Zimbabwe then it would made Samson's comeback harder.

A BCCI source told PTI that the selectors wanted to try out new players in Zimbabwe which is why Samson was excluded.



"Why is this surprising that Sanju has been rested for Zimbabwe? People who are saying this should know Sanju is in the Asian Games squad in September. So those who are criticising selection committee can do a bit of homework. Whats the point of carrying Samson when he won't play? He is a senior guy," the BCCI source said.



Although he has been picked in the 15-member Indian team for the Asian Games in September-October, there is no guarantee that he would still make it to the Games with the BCCI having the option to make changes anytime before the mega-event.



The backlash over Samson's exclusion should not come as a surprise. While there was no stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from breaking into the Indian team, the selectors could have done better than show Samson the door abruptly.



Currently, it is difficult for Samson to break into the playing XI unless he bats down the order or an injury opens up an unlikely place in the XI.

Sooryavanshi is likely to get an extended run, while Kishan has taken over the No 1 wicketkeeper-batter and Abhishek Sharma has cemented hi place as the preferred opening batter.



It is important to note despite the recent lean run, Samson's numbers since March 1, 2026 are superior to his team-mates.

Comparison of India's top batters in T20Is since March 1, 2026

• Sanju Samson: 97 not out, 89, 89, 5, 0, 1 -- 281 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 187.33, with three fifties. • Ishan Kishan: 39, 54, 1, 12, 0, 49 -- 165 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 154.2 with one fifty. • Abhishek Sharma: 9, 52, 49, 0, 59, 43 -- 222 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 205.55 with two fifties. • Tilak Varma: 8 not out, 19, 55, 13, 24 -- 167 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 140.33 with just one fifty.

The next three T20Is in England could be decisive for Samson's future with the Indian team. If he doesn't get another chance, it could signal that the selectors are moving on, but if he makes it back to the playing XI it will confirm he remains in their plans.



At 31, it would be too early and unwise to phase out a special talent like Samson, who despite the odd blip appears to be enjoying the best phase of his India career.