Home  » Cricket » Respect, but no fear: Lyon on facing Indian superstars

Respect, but no fear: Lyon on facing Indian superstars

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 21:06 IST
Indian team is a group of superstars, we are not focussing just on Jasprit Bumrah or Virat Kohli: Nathan Lyon

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon praises Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and entire squad. Photograph: ICC/X

India is a team of superstars, and Australia is not focused on countering just 'extraordinary' players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, but the entire group as everyone is incredibly talented, spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday.

In the buildup to the Border Gavasakar Trophy and post India's emphatic 295-run with the series-opener in Perth, the chatter has revolved around specific Indian players including Kohli and Bumrah.

"I look at the Indian squad and see a group of superstars. Cricket, however, is a team game, winning requires the entire side to perform well. India boasts extraordinary players like Bumrah and others, but it's not just about the superstars," Lyon said ahead of the pink ball Test in Adelaide.

 

"The rest of the Indian squad is also incredibly talented. They're an incredible cricket team. We're not focusing solely on any one player, that's for sure."

"We have nothing but respect for every Indian cricketer who takes the field on Friday. That doesn't mean we're not going to compete. We respect them, but we're determined to play our brand of cricket and compete hard against a quality side. India is one of the best teams in the world," he added.

Seasoned India off-spinner R Ashwin, who has 536 Test wickets, could not find space in India's playing XI in Perth with the tourists opting to play all-rounder Washington Sundar as the sole spin option.

"More than surprises me. But the quality of Indian cricketers that they got in that squad, don't they? You've got Ashwin with 530 odd wickets and then you got Ravindra Jadeja over 300 wickets or whatever it may be."

"So it's pretty remarkable to see the quality of player that are sitting on the bench. But I can't control with who they run out, but it would be a good challenge, no matter who they bring out," Lyon said.

Debutant Nitish reddy displayed his attacking instincts by taking on the Australian off-spinner, hitting him for several boundaries in Perth. However Lyon wasn't surprised.

"I wasn't surprised. But yet again, here for boundaries, it provides opportunities for me to hopefully take a few chances along the way," he added.

The second Test begin on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
